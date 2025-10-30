Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Middle school teacher arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material: FDLE

(Source: Raycom Media)
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said Tyrone Lee Cliff, 38, was arrested on seven felony charges of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office jail records said Cliff worked for Bayshore Christian School in Tampa. He also owned a martial arts studio in the Tampa Bay area starting in 2015.

FDLE said the Tampa Police Department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a user downloading sexual abuse material. Through investigation, they determined the device belonged to Cliff. FDLE said the address assigned to the person was in Spokane, Washington. Cliff had recently moved to Ruskin from Spokane, officials said.

Tampa Bay 28 has reached out to Bayshore Christian School for more information on his employment.

He is currently in Hillsborough County Jail, awaiting extradition to Spokane.

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

