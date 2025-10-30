Pinellas County bus driver warns about dangers of illegally passing stopped school buses

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County bus driver is warning about an increase in dangerous driving and drivers illegally passing stopped school buses.

"Angry, and sometimes I hope that police are somewhere close…but I'm angry…because it might not be our kids, but it is our kids because they are in our care in that moment," said Dorian Walker, a bus driver with Pinellas County Schools.

This is how Dorian Walker feels when he sees a car illegally pass his stopped school bus.

"It has definitely gotten worse, and I believe it could be contributed to cell phone usage and impatient drivers, but yes, it has gotten a lot worse," said Walker.

Walker said close calls happen way too often.

"I've witnessed cars slow down like they were looking for kids and then proceed even though the stop arms are still out…I've seen some where the kids have to stop their process of crossing the road to let the car pass through," said Walker.

That's why he has to be hyper-aware of traffic and his students.

"So I point to them, back to me, and then safely across the road," said Walker.

WFTS

A recent survey from the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services shows that over the course of one day, 226 cars illegally passed stopped school buses in Pinellas County.

"These children are our precious cargo," said Walker.

"Well, it makes me kind of sad because I think as a community, whether you have kids or not, you should be looking out for each other's children and try to keep everybody safe," said Michelle Diaz, a parent.

Diaz said she sees illegal passing way too often.

"The little ones don't know yet, and so they could run off in a blink of an eye, they are still learning and it's a very scary world out there," she said.

WFTS

Both Diaz and Walker said distractions can wait, and patience can save a life.

"It's a big yellow school bus, you can't miss it. So just slow down and be patient," said Walker.

Pinellas County School leaders said their focus is on educating drivers about safety, and there are currently no plans to install cameras on buses.



Share Your Story with Casey



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

Contact Casey Albritton First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.