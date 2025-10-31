Tampa Police and AAA issue safety tips ahead of Halloween night

TAMPA, Fla. — Halloween is traditionally one of the most dangerous nights of the year for both pedestrians and drivers, according to AAA.

Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for AAA, said the risk increases this year since the holiday falls on a Friday.

“Unlike weeknight Halloweens, when people tend to go home early or avoid drinking due to work the next day, a Friday celebration encourages more social gatherings and relaxed attitudes toward drugs and alcohol,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This creates a dangerous environment on the roads, especially with neighborhoods full of families walking after dark.”

In 2023, half of all crash fatalities on Halloween night were alcohol related, according to data from NHTSA.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be struck and killed by a vehicle on Halloween than any other day of the year.

Jenkins said there's an increased risk because of factors like dark costumes that reduce visibility, distracted walking and unpredictable street crossing behavior.

“It’s not enough to just dress your child in a costume and head out the door,” Jenkins said. “We urge parents to talk to their kids about traffic safety before going trick-or-treating. Remind them to stay alert and watch for cars before crossing. A few minutes of preparation can prevent a lifetime of regret.”

The Tampa Police Department said it will have increased officers on patrol on Halloween. Officers encourage trick-or-treaters to walk in well-lit areas and carry a flashlight or glow stick. Tampa Police said if you see something suspicious, report it by calling 911 or the non-emergency number at 813-231-6130.

Officers said young children should always be accompanied by an adult.

AAA Trick-or-Treat Safety Tips:



Cross safely: Use crosswalks and traffic signals. Never cross mid-block or between parked cars.

Avoid distractions: Keep phones and earbuds out of reach while walking or supervising children.

Stick to sidewalks: If none are available, walk facing traffic and stay far to the left.

Dress smart for car seats: Remove bulky costumes or coats before buckling children in.

Safety Tips for Drivers:



Stay buckled: Everyone should remain seated and buckled, even when parked roadside.

Focus fully on driving: Pull over if you need to check your phone, GPS or take photos.

Slow down: Even a few extra miles per hour can be deadly in residential areas.

Watch for trick-or-treaters: Look for movement between parked cars and costumes that may be hard to see.

Advice to Prevent Impaired Driving:



Plan ahead: Arrange a sober ride before the party starts.

Designate a driver: Choose someone who will stay sober and get everyone home safely.

Speak up: Don’t let friends drive impaired — help them find a safe alternative.

Know the risks: Impaired driving affects judgment, reaction time and coordination.



