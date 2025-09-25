News to Know for Sept. 25

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and in just three days, the Bucs will face the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles in Week four’s only battle of two undefeated teams. The Florida heat could play a big role on Sunday, and the Eagles are even planning to arrive a day early to adjust. If you’re heading to Ray Jay, don’t forget the sunscreen because it’s going to be a scorcher.

News to Know

Florida CFO says Hillsborough has $270 million in excessive spending: CFO Blaise Ingoglia said his office determined the number by using the county’s 2019 baseline budget, then adjusting for inflation and population growth to account for increases in public safety funding, and police and fire department raises.

Neighbors in Gulf Harbors rebuild after Hurricane Helene's flooding in Pasco County: The Category 4 hurricane brought historic flooding, pushing storm surge into coastal neighborhoods and overwhelming drainage systems. Carissa Tatum

Drivers said their cars were splashed by wet concrete on St. Pete street: It’s a sight that would make any car owner sick: a white Mercedes, splattered all over with crusty, gray concrete.

Daughter speaks out after father killed at lift station in New Port Richey: Gary Greger died after an incident at a city-owned lift station located at Bandura Avenue and Ashmore Drive on Monday afternoon.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee predicts a warm and humid start to the day, with temperatures in the low 80s along the coast and the 70s farther inland. Humidity levels will also remain high throughout the day with a slim chance of showers.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, November 18, 2024

Susan Solves It: Financial Regret Survey

A Bankrate survey finds that most U.S. adults have financial regrets, with not saving enough for retirement topping the list. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises creating a clear budget, setting savings goals, and tracking down any lost retirement accounts.

Things to Do this Thursday, Sept. 25

Learn and play American Mahjong with instructor Holly Lewis at Hyde Park Village through beginner lessons, intermediate tips, and open play sessions.

When: 5 p.m. Where: Hyde park Left of Buddy Brew 1609 W Snow Ave Cost: $18

Boost strength, cardio, and mindfulness in a full-body Barre3 workout on the West Lawn at Armature Works.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Laugh along with Carolanne Miljavac as she brings southern charm, sharp wit, and relatable humor to the Funny Bone Comedy Club stage.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa Cost: $32



