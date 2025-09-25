Daughter speaks out after father killed at lift station in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — New Port Richey officials have identified the man who died at a job site on Monday afternoon.

Gary Greger died after an incident at a city-owned lift station located at Bandura Avenue and Ashmore Drive in New Port Richey.

City officials said he was electrocuted, but did not give specifics on how he died.

Cassidy Greger, his daughter, said she's waiting to learn more about how her 47-year-old father died.

"Just being angry that I don't know what happened. I don't have the answers that I want or need," she said.

Cassidy said her father was hardworking. She described him as a protective father and a loving grandfather. He also leaves behind a fiancée.

"He raised me on tough love," she said.

"There's not a handbook on how to tell your kid that their granddad is dead," she added.

She appreciates the community's support and the stories they have shared with her about her father.

Cassidy Greger

"I know he's definitely remembered for how hard of a worker he is. It makes me happy to hear all the positive stories like people are coming out of everywhere and they're just telling me all these great stories about how hard of a worker my dad was and how much they enjoyed working with him," she said.

She said her father would have celebrated his 48th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 27.

She said her new reality is hard to grasp.

"He’s my Superman, nothing can happen to him. He’s always been there. He’s always protected me. He’s protected me in moments I didn’t even realize he was protecting me," she said.

"He’s just a really good guy and very smart, educated, and that’s what he needs to be remembered for...not just being a utility mechanic that got killed on the job because he’s more than that," said Cassidy.



