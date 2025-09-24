Neighbors in Gulf Harbors rebuild and unite after Hurricane Helene’s flooding in Pasco County

GULF HARBORS, Fla. — Two couples in Gulf Harbors are among the thousands of Pasco County residents whose homes were damaged when Hurricane Helene slammed into Florida’s Gulf Coast.

“We were never ever prepared for something like that,” Jeff Randall said.

The Randall’s and the DeStefano’s, who live next door to each other, both saw their houses overrun by floodwaters. They were forced out for months while rebuilding.

“It was shocking,” Judy DeStafano said.

The Category 4 hurricane brought historic flooding, pushing storm surge into coastal neighborhoods and overwhelming drainage systems. Entire streets in Pasco County were left underwater, with some areas cut off for days.

“It’s the grace of God and the goodness of people that got us through. We have great neighbors that brought us even closer together,” Judy DeStafano said.

In the aftermath of Helene, neighbors in Gulf Harbors leaned on each other for support. Julie Randall started “Gulf Harbors Strong,” an effort that organized volunteers and collected donations for storm victims. She brought in experts on insurance, permitting and flood prevention, and even set up a community board in her yard where residents could recommend contractors and local businesses.

“We all went through a hell of a bad experience. It was horrible. But you found out who your people were around you and your friends and neighbors,” Jeff Randall said.

Now, the neighborhood is preparing for a different kind of gathering. Gulf Harbors will host a celebration Friday, not to mark the destruction of Helene but the resilience that followed.

“The local businesses, restaurants have given me gift cards to give away as prizes. We are going to do some games that involve flood things like toss the toilet paper,” Julie Randall said.

“It’s not to make light or be happy. ‘Look what we just went through. Are we lucky?’ No we are very unlucky about that. But to get together to celebrate. Look what we come through as a group. As a neighborhood. As a community. That speaks for itself,” Jeff Randall said.

While many families have returned home, others remain displaced as rebuilding continues. The storm destroyed personal belongings, cars and furniture, but neighbors here say the one thing not lost was their sense of community.

“The real thing is the people that you know. Your loved ones and the faith that you have. That’s what gets you through,” Dennis DeStafano said.



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He's dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others.

