Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsGood Morning Tampa Bay

Actions

News to Know for Sept. 29

News to Know for Sept. 29
WFTS/AP
News to Know for Sept. 29
Posted

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and we're starting the week off in September and ending it in October. Why is the calendar change such a big deal? Well, it will finally be unarguably acceptable to put out your Halloween decor, and Halloween events in Tampa Bay will be in full swing. So dust off your spooky decor and start filling your weekends with pumpkin patch visits and events that encourage costumes as you count down the days.

News to Know

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says a few showers are possible today as Tropical Storm Imelda heads north through the Bahamas. Florida will see some minor impacts from the storm in the form of a wind off the Atlantic that will bring scattered showers across the state.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Sept 29, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Knowing your insurance policy details before a hurricane can ensure you’re financially protected if you need to file a claim. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises reviewing your policy limits and deductible, confirming flood coverage, and documenting your home’s condition now to avoid costly surprises after a storm.

Susan Solves It: Hurricane Insurance Check

Daly Discoveries

Pizza Joe's Taste of Buffalo in Palm Harbor is a hidden gem for locals and New Yorkers. You don't have to be a Bills fan to enjoy the legendary Beef on Weck sandwich.

Pizza Joe's Taste of Buffalo in Palm Harbor is a hidden gem for locals and New Yorkers

Things to Do this Monday, Sept. 29

  • Build balance, strength, and flexibility while learning fun partner skills in Acro Yoga at The Body Electric Studio in St. Pete.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 3015 7th St N, St. Pete
    • Cost: $20
  • Push your limits with a high-intensity, full-body workout using bodyweight exercises at HIIT in the Park in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Match song titles to your bingo card and enjoy a lively mix of music and chance at Jukebox Bingo at Keel Farms in Plant City.
    • When: 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City
    • Cost: Free

Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.