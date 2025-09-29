News to Know for Sept. 29

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and we're starting the week off in September and ending it in October. Why is the calendar change such a big deal? Well, it will finally be unarguably acceptable to put out your Halloween decor, and Halloween events in Tampa Bay will be in full swing. So dust off your spooky decor and start filling your weekends with pumpkin patch visits and events that encourage costumes as you count down the days.

News to Know

Clearwater council member proposes renaming street after late activist Charlie Kirk: At Monday night’s city council meeting, Council Member Ryan Cotton plans to share his proposal to rename Court Street to Charlie Kirk Way. Some locals support the idea, while others oppose it.

At Monday night's city council meeting, Council Member Ryan Cotton plans to share his proposal to rename Court Street to Charlie Kirk Way. Some locals support the idea, while others oppose it. Valrico man arrested after stabbing girlfriend, barricading himself in home: At 2:38 a.m., HCSO received a call from a neighbor who heard screaming outside of a home on the 800 block of Cape Cod Circle in Valrico, according to a report.

WFTS

St. Pete Man completes 94-day journey around the Great Loop to raise funds: Darren Hayes took on a mission to travel the Great Loop by pontoon boat — raising money for families with hospitalized children.

Things to know about federal law enforcement activity in Chicago, Portland, Memphis: Armed federal agents patrolled Chicago's downtown streets on Sunday and President Donald Trump called up 200 National Guard troops for deployment in Portland.



Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says a few showers are possible today as Tropical Storm Imelda heads north through the Bahamas. Florida will see some minor impacts from the storm in the form of a wind off the Atlantic that will bring scattered showers across the state.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Sept 29, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Knowing your insurance policy details before a hurricane can ensure you’re financially protected if you need to file a claim. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises reviewing your policy limits and deductible, confirming flood coverage, and documenting your home’s condition now to avoid costly surprises after a storm.

Susan Solves It: Hurricane Insurance Check

Daly Discoveries

Pizza Joe's Taste of Buffalo in Palm Harbor is a hidden gem for locals and New Yorkers. You don't have to be a Bills fan to enjoy the legendary Beef on Weck sandwich.

Pizza Joe's Taste of Buffalo in Palm Harbor is a hidden gem for locals and New Yorkers

Things to Do this Monday, Sept. 29

Build balance, strength, and flexibility while learning fun partner skills in Acro Yoga at The Body Electric Studio in St. Pete.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 3015 7th St N, St. Pete Cost: $20

Push your limits with a high-intensity, full-body workout using bodyweight exercises at HIIT in the Park in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Match song titles to your bingo card and enjoy a lively mix of music and chance at Jukebox Bingo at Keel Farms in Plant City.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free



