ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One man has just completed a 94-day journey around the Great Loop — a 5,500-mile waterway route that circles the Eastern U.S.

But it wasn’t just an adventure — it was a mission. Darren Hayes did it all to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

WATCH: St. Pete Man completes 94-day journey around the Great Loop to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House

St. Pete Man completes 94-day journey around the Great Loop to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House

He embarked on the long journey on a pontoon boat, which wasn’t built for the long-haul voyage he did. But Hayes said that’s exactly why he chose it: to challenge himself, and to inspire others — especially the kids the charity supports, who are fighting for their lives.

"I had never heard of something like this, and Darren brought us a really unique way to not only raise funds but raise familiarity and awareness," said Bryanna Tramontana, the Associate Director of Engagement, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay.

After Hayes returned from his nearly three-and-a-half-month journey in mid-September, he met up with Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez on the day of his welcome back party.

He said the pontoon boat is not built for this type of journey, but he completed the mission he called – Makin’ Wake.

"I figured, hey, the biggest way that I can try to make an impact and spread the word is to be that oddball out that — wait a minute, this isn't what people normally do this trip on or in," said Hayes.

Hayes said he felt called to take on this challenge and raise money for the charity, after he learned just how much the charity helped his friend whose daughter passed away from brain cancer.

"I just - I can't not do it," said Hayes.

He took on the challenge, setting off in a pontoon boat to travel the Great Loop, which carried him from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, through New York’s canals, into the Great Lakes, down the inland river system, and finally into the Gulf of America.

The trek proved challenging — from cooking and showering with the bare minimum to enduring harsh weather and rough waters.

"I was having conversations with God, making, making deals and arrangements," said Hayes.

Hayes said the journey wasn’t easy, but he did it for the kids, to encourage them to keep going.

"All I heard people telling me was that you’re not going to make it, that’s not going to work, that boat is not fit for it, you’re going to die - all these different things that I heard, and I’m living proof that you can do those things that most people say you can’t," said Hayes.

In the end, he raised more than $12,000 — helping the charity provide essential services to the families of children in the hospital.

The organization serves nearly 2,000 families across 20 countries and 30 states. Tramontana said that one in four of those families comes from the Tampa Bay area — and they will directly benefit from these funds.

"It just goes to show that there really is nothing stopping anyone from providing services, awareness, familiarity, and financial support to our charity," said Tramontana. "The only thing holding you back is your own imagination, so we love that there was so much excitement around this."

The community support helped him cross the finish line – especially with Worldwide Yacht Sales donating their pontoon boat for the trip.

"I'm pretty much like, 'Man, if you're crazy enough to do that, I'm crazy enough to give you a boat,'" said Traver Smith, the owner of Worldwide Yacht Sales. "And so we gave him - Ronald McDonald House - the boat, and he went around The Great Loop. I can't believe he even made it."

Hayes said he feels blessed to have completed the journey — and plans to embark on more adventures to continue raising money for the cause.



Share Your Story with Annette



Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

Contact Annette Gutierrez First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.