Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Clearwater council member proposes renaming street after late activist Charlie Kirk

At Monday night’s city council meeting, Council Member Ryan Cotton plans to share his proposal to rename Court Street to Charlie Kirk Way. Some locals support the idea, while others oppose it.
Screenshot 2025-09-28 at 8.53.45 PM.png
File
Screenshot 2025-09-28 at 8.53.45 PM.png
Posted

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater city council member is proposing to name a city street after the late Charlie Kirk — a conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA — who was shot and killed on a university campus a few weeks ago.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, Council Member Ryan Cotton plans to ask the council to consider renaming Court Street to Charlie Kirk Way - as a way to honor the late podcaster.

Locals are divided over the proposal.

"It’s way too politically charged," said Charles Lykes.

"I think it’s a pro, he stood for something," said Carl Randolph.

Screenshot 2025-09-28 at 8.53.56 PM.png

Cotton wasn’t available to meet in person Sunday night, but he spoke with Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez over the phone about why he’s pushing for the change.

"The main reason I decided to do that is to honor free speech, open and honest debate, and the courage to hear everybody equally," said Cotton. "I believe that’s what Charlie Kirk was embodied in doing when going to different universities and different environments."

Screenshot 2025-09-28 at 9.46.01 PM.png

Cotton said renaming the roadway would be a lasting tribute to the principles Kirk stood for — including faith, freedom, and civil discourse.

He said it’s not about politics — but about values.

"My intention here is not to be political, it’s not to be polarizing, it’s literally to put his name on a road that is no longer - that doesn’t really mean anything," said Cotton. "I think that we just need to get back to making sure what’s important and that’s respecting every neighbor, rejecting racism and any calls to dehumanization, and actions that honor free speech and open and honest debate."

Screenshot 2025-09-28 at 8.55.33 PM.png

Some locals agree — like Randolph.

"Look at what he stood for, look at his pros, look at what he stood for as a person, cause at the end of the day, he was a person, he was a father, he was a husband, and I mean he was a man of faith," said Randolph.

Image (1).jpg

But not everyone is on board.

Cotton said he’s already received emails from residents opposed to the change — and there’s even a protest expected to happen outside Monday’s council meeting.

Lykes said the idea is simply too controversial.

"This particular person was a very politically charged person, and some people might call him divisive, so I think we should just keep it Court Street," said Lykes.

Image.jpg

Share Your Story with Annette

Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.
Contact Annette Gutierrez

.

Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day

Drivers in 29 Hillsborough County school zones will soon face photo enforcement throughout the entire school day.

Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.