Clearwater council member proposes renaming street after late activist Charlie Kirk

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater city council member is proposing to name a city street after the late Charlie Kirk — a conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA — who was shot and killed on a university campus a few weeks ago.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, Council Member Ryan Cotton plans to ask the council to consider renaming Court Street to Charlie Kirk Way - as a way to honor the late podcaster.

Locals are divided over the proposal.

"It’s way too politically charged," said Charles Lykes.

"I think it’s a pro, he stood for something," said Carl Randolph.

Cotton wasn’t available to meet in person Sunday night, but he spoke with Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez over the phone about why he’s pushing for the change.

"The main reason I decided to do that is to honor free speech, open and honest debate, and the courage to hear everybody equally," said Cotton. "I believe that’s what Charlie Kirk was embodied in doing when going to different universities and different environments."

Cotton said renaming the roadway would be a lasting tribute to the principles Kirk stood for — including faith, freedom, and civil discourse.

He said it’s not about politics — but about values.

"My intention here is not to be political, it’s not to be polarizing, it’s literally to put his name on a road that is no longer - that doesn’t really mean anything," said Cotton. "I think that we just need to get back to making sure what’s important and that’s respecting every neighbor, rejecting racism and any calls to dehumanization, and actions that honor free speech and open and honest debate."

Some locals agree — like Randolph.

"Look at what he stood for, look at his pros, look at what he stood for as a person, cause at the end of the day, he was a person, he was a father, he was a husband, and I mean he was a man of faith," said Randolph.

But not everyone is on board.

Cotton said he’s already received emails from residents opposed to the change — and there’s even a protest expected to happen outside Monday’s council meeting.

Lykes said the idea is simply too controversial.

"This particular person was a very politically charged person, and some people might call him divisive, so I think we should just keep it Court Street," said Lykes.

