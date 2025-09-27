Valrico man arrested after stabbing girlfriend, barricading himself in home

VALRICO, Fla. — A Valrico man was arrested on Saturday morning after he stabbed his girlfriend and then barricaded himself in a home with a gun, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) charged Stanley France, 21, with second-degree attempted murder.

At 2:38 a.m., HCSO received a call from a neighbor who heard screaming outside of a home on the 800 block of Cape Cod Circle in Valrico, according to a report.

When deputies arrived, they found France’s girlfriend suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Deputies learned the stabbing occurred during a fight between France, a known felon, and his girlfriend, HCSO officials said.



France then armed himself with a firearm and threatened five other individuals inside the home. The victims fled in fear for their lives, as France barricaded himself inside the attic.

HCSO's SWAT, Bomb, and Crisis Negotiation Teams responded to the scene. After negotiations, deputies took France into custody without further incident.

"The suspect showed no regard for the life of the victim or anyone else in that home, yet our deputies remained focused and calm, ensuring everyone's safety," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This tense and dangerous situation ended without further harm because of the incredible work of our deputies and their patience, professionalism, and determination to protect every life."

France was additionally charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.