News to Know Oct. 14

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 14, and it’s shaping up to be another warm and sunny fall day across Tampa Bay. We're only two weeks out from Halloween, so as the clock ticks down and the weather continues to cooperate, take advantage and check out some Halloween-themed events before the weekend crowds hit.

News to Know

1 year after Helene and Milton, Pinellas County almost ready to distribute millions in federal aid: Hundreds of millions of dollars in new federal aid could finally bring some relief.

Grand Jury reportedly meeting this week in Hope Florida investigation: — Florida's Hope Florida program, once celebrated by the governor and First Lady as a compassionate outreach effort, is now under a grand jury's microscope GPO

Hostage releases spark hope and debate among experts, families, advocates on path forward for Gaza-Israel: The long-awaited release of hostages from Gaza after two years of negotiations has drawn global attention and emotional reactions: from relief among families to renewed debate about what comes next in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield generating MVP buzz: He's down his four starting wide receivers, two offensive linemen and a starting running back, but he still can elevate the play of everybody around him.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says the nice weather we have been having will continue into today. Morning temperatures will start in the 60s and warm up to the 80s in the afternoon.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Apple is warning iPhone users to delete spam texts immediately and the company's latest software includes a feature to help you do that. This comes as federal investigators says losses from text scams are in the hundreds of millions of dollars every year.

Lightning win first game of the season, beat Bruins 4-3

The Bolts grabbed their first win of the year last night, edging out the Boston Bruins 4–3 on the road. Pontus Holmberg, Anthony Cirelli and Yanni Gourde put points on the board, and the Lightning held on to the lead despite the Bruins' attempt at a late-game comeback.

The Lightning will look to keep that momentum rolling tonight as they take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena at 7 p.m..

MORE: Pontus Holmberg scores one and Anthony Cirelli puts in two more as Lightning beat Bruins 4-3

Charles Krupa/AP Boston Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) makes a save on a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Jake Guentzel (59) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Things to Do this Tuesday, Oct. 14

Candyman presented by the Tampa Theatre: A part of Tampa Theatre's 13th Annual "A Nightmare on Franklin Street" series.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 711 North Franklin St., Tampa Cost: $7-$10

Tweak and Fly Drone Meetup at AMRoC Fab Lab

When: 6 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Contact Clinton@ffcdi.org if you have questions or to confirm the group is meeting.



New Exhibition: The Bucs at Fifty

When: 10 a.m. Where: Tampa Museum of Art: 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa Cost: $25



