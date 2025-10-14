PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — More than a year after Hurricanes Helene and Milton tore through Pinellas County, many community members are still trying to put their lives back together. Now, hundreds of millions of dollars in new federal aid could finally bring some relief.

Watch full report from Chad Mills

1 year after Helene and Milton, Pinellas County almost ready to distribute millions in federal aid

In Gateway Mobile Home Park off Gandy Boulevard, Donna Smith has battled anxiety for more than a year.

“My anxiety is so high,” she said. “My doctor’s trying to get me some more medicine to take care of my anxiety.”

Even though the hurricanes didn’t destroy her mobile home, the county deemed it substantially damaged. That means she will have to elevate it, relocate it, or move somewhere else.

For Smith, a disabled veteran, that’s an overwhelming and expensive dilemma.

Across the park, Ron Barone’s home is in much better shape.

“From that stop sign down, we were the lucky ones at this park,” he said.

Still, he’s dealing with a soft spot in his floor and little money to fix it.

“A lot of the people here didn’t have money in their pocket when they came here,” Barone said. “You know, this is really an ‘Average Joe’ that’s living on Social Security.”

Pinellas County officials say help is finally on the way.

At a news conference Monday, Commission Chair Brian Scott announced the county is preparing to distribute $813 million in federal disaster recovery funds. The money is aimed at helping residents still struggling after Hurricanes Idalia, Helene, and Milton.

“We’re hoping to get money in people’s hands by Christmas. That’s the goal,” Scott said Monday. “We’re going to make it as painless and seamless as possible.”

The funding will be spread across five programs in the first phase:

Homeowner Rehabilitation/Reconstruction: Funding to repair, rebuild, or replace hurricane-damaged homes

Homeowner Reimbursement: Reimbursement for repairs already completed

Local Landlord Program: Support for landlords repairing or rebuilding affordable rental properties

Homebuyer Assistance: Help for income-eligible homebuyers to purchase safe homes outside flood zones

Disaster Relief Reimbursement: Reimbursement for essential disaster-related expenses such as rent, mortgage, or utilities

Residents can start applying for aid on Monday, Oct. 20.

Disaster Recovery Centers will open for face-to-face assistance in both Clearwater and St. Petersburg. Case workers at both centers will help residents determine eligibility and guide them through the application process.

You can find program details, eligibility information, and online applications at this link.

For Donna Smith, the news sounds almost too good to be true. But, it’s the first sliver of hope in a long time.

“Hopefully, I’ll find some place to live,” she said. “If not, I’ll be homeless.”



Share Your Story with Chad



Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.

Contact Chad Mills First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body Security Check Submit

. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.