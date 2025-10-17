News to Know Oct. 17

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, Oct. 17, and we’re officially only two weeks out from Halloween. Whether you’ve had your costume planned for weeks or you’re still pretending you won’t dress up, now’s the time to start getting into the spirit with candy, movies, and all. And here’s hoping this stretch of fall weather sticks around until then.

News to Know

Tampa City officials discuss $57 million Riverwalk expansion project: City officials asked the community for their feedback about plans to extend downtown Tampa's Riverwalk to the west side of the Hillsborough River.

City officials asked the community for their feedback about plans to extend downtown Tampa's Riverwalk to the west side of the Hillsborough River. Criminal charges dropped against man accused of leaving dog on I-75 during Milton evacuations: On Oct. 9, 2024, the Florida Highway Patrol posted video on social media of a dog tied to a fence on I-75 near Bruce B. Downs during evacuations from Milton.

WFTS

Tampa rescue group returns after all Gaza hostages freed: Grey Bull Rescue has returned to Tampa following the release of all living hostages from Hamas back to Israel.

Grey Bull Rescue has returned to Tampa following the release of all living hostages from Hamas back to Israel. Florida House rolls out sweeping slate of property tax proposals for 2026 ballot: After months of waiting and several committee meetings, the Florida House is offering a slate of ideas for sweeping property tax reform next session

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says it's a bit more humid this morning with temperatures in the mid-60s. This afternoon, we'll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s, and a few scattered clouds may appear later in the evening.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Oct 17 AM Weather

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Wells Fargo is making the cost of banking more expensive for some account holders by hiking its everyday banking account fees. This comes as federal regulators are fighting to cut down banking fees passed onto customers, while facing pushback from Congress.

Wells Fargo banking fees

Bolts' road trip continues

The Bolts are back on the road tonight, taking on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. They’ll be looking to bounce back after Tuesday’s overtime loss to the Capitals and build some momentum heading into a busy weekend, with another away matchup against the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Saturday.

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Friday, Oct. 17

Live music in downtown Tampa

When: 6 p.m. Where: 401 E. Jackson Street, Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33602 Cost: Food and drinks for purchase

Mammoth Meyhem at Dinosaur World

When: 5 p.m. Where: 5145 Harvey Tew Rd Cost: Tickets starting at 19.95

Live music with Alicia Crawford

When: 6 p.m. Where: 971 Water St., Tampa Cost: Food and drinks for purchase



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.