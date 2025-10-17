Criminal charges dropped against man accused of leaving dog on I-75 during Milton evacuations

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County State Attorney has dropped charges against a man accused of leaving a dog on the side of the road during Hurricane Milton evacuations.

On Oct. 9, 2024, the Florida Highway Patrol posted video on social media of a dog tied to a fence on I-75 near Bruce B. Downs during evacuations from Milton. The video immediately gained local, state and national attention.

FHP Troopers rescued a dog left tied to a pole on I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd this morning. Do NOT do this to your pets please… pic.twitter.com/8cZJOfkJL2 — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) October 9, 2024

Days after the video was posted on Oct. 15, 2024, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the owner of the dog was identified and would face criminal charges.

In May, Governor DeSantis signed Trooper's Law inspired by the dog and would make it a third-degree felony to restrain or abandon a dog outside during an emergency or evacuation order. Violators of the law may be imprisoned for up to five years and face a fine of up to $10,000.

Court records from the Hillsborough County Clerk of Court show the State Attorney dropped charges on Oct. 15.



Giovanny Aldama Garcia by ABC Action News