Florida man left waiting for insurance payout months after crash with accused drunk driver

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Bryan Schoonover was hit by an accused drunk driver, but his insurance claim remains in limbo months later, possibly due to a holdup involving a damaged road sign.

Last October, Schoonover was driving southbound on County Road 1 near Denton Road in Pasco County. According to an incident report drawing of the crash, another driver cut in front of Schoonover and slammed on the brakes.

"I hit him instantly I didn't have time to react," Schoonover said.

The other driver, 29-year-old Tyler Lagana, was charged with multiple felonies, including battery, resisting an officer with violence, and driving under the influence. Lagana pled not guilty to all charges and is due back in court in March.

Florida Highway Patrol

"He went to jail and I went to the hospital," Schoonover said. "I tore 2 muscles in my neck, broke my nose and got a nice scar on my arm."

Schoonover's truck was totaled in the crash. Court records show Lagana has a history of traffic violations dating back years. In 2021, he took a plea deal after being cited for driving at an unlawful speed while his license was suspended. Two years later, in 2023, he was cited for careless driving. Then in 2024, he was found guilty of driving at unlawful speeds.

Schoonover said his first concern was insurance coverage for the mounting costs.

"He[Lagana] had the state bare minimum of $10,000 property damage," Schoonover said.

Schoonover now has an open claim with Lagana's insurance provider, Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Company, which is based in Florida.

WFTS

"They acknowledged that he was at fault and they would settle the claim early November. I was told Thanksgiving was around the corner and just be patient," Schoonover said.

Months later, he still hasn't received payment possibly due to a line in the Florida Highway Patrol report citing "other property damage,” specifically a one-way sign owned by Pasco County. Schoonover believes has become a roadblock in the insurance process.

"They claim they're not able to reach anybody or get any type of response and their stance is they have 2 years to settle this," Schoonover said.

Tampa Bay 28 Consumer Investigative Reporter Susan El Khoury visited the crash site and saw the one-way sign in question was back up. We contacted Pasco County to see if someone would help clear up the red tape, but we're still waiting to hear back.

"I've reach out to Pasco, I'm getting nowhere," Schoonover said.

Tampa Bay 28, also called Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Company, spoke briefly with a representative but didn't get any questions answered.

Attorney David Murray, who specializes in insurance cases, explained the process.

"The other driver's insurance doesn't have an obligation to you," Murray said.

Murray said insurance companies often use delay tactics.

"The insurance company has a duty to fully investigate the claim and assess all damages but all too often the insurance companies slow-play that process and utilize it as a delay tactic because if the money is staying in their accounts for longer than they're making money," Murray said.

Murray believes the system needs reform.

"I think there needs to be more consumer protections in the state of Florida that helps people when bad things happen that's not their fault," Murray said.

He also questioned Florida's minimum car insurance requirement for property damage, currently set at $10,000.

"It hasn't changed and it should be changed," Murray said.

Without an insurance payout, Schoonover dipped into his savings to buy a used truck, but it still cost more than the state minimum coverage.

"This vehicle was around $11,000," Schoonover said.

It doesn't help that his totaled truck was a newer model that was paid for, knowing he'll never be fully compensated for his losses.

"It's sickening," Schoonover said.

What happened to Schoonover highlights the importance of carrying uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage. Schoonover did not have that coverage, which is why he's relying on the other driver's insurance. His insurance did pay for a portion of his medical bills, coverage the other driver also didn't carry.



Share Your Story with Susan



Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.

Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.