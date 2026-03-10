1 woman dead, another seriously injured after U.S. 19 crash in Pasco County: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said an early morning U.S. 19 crash in Pasco County left one woman dead and another seriously injured on Tuesday.

FHP said a Volkswagen Jetta, driven by a 48-year-old Spring Hill woman, was heading southbound on U.S. 19 just before 3:30 a.m. on March 10.

At the same time, a 45-year-old Spring Hill woman, also driving a Volkswagen Jetta, was traveling northbound on U.S. 19, per the report.

Officials said the 48-year-old woman attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection of Clark Street and entered the path of and was struck by the northbound vehicle.

The 48-year-old southbound driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, while the 45-year-old northbound driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, according to FHP.