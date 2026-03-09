Deputy-involved shooting in New Port Richey: PSO

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PSO) said there was a deputy-involved shooting in the Davista Avenue and Sawtell Street area of New Port Richey on Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Chris Nocco is set to hold a news conference to discuss the shooting at around 4 p.m., per PSO.

Deputies said there is no public safety threat as this appears to be an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.