Pasco Sheriff’s Office highlights K9 training after Moon Lake shootout

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A violent confrontation between a gunman and Pasco County deputies in the Moon Lake community is drawing attention to the training sheriff’s office K9s receive before being deployed in dangerous situations.

The shootout on Monday left a deputy wounded and one person dead. Officials say the suspect, Aaron Rodriguez, had shot two people before deputies arrived.

At the Pasco Sheriff’s Office K9 training center in Land O’Lakes, young dogs like K9 Kid are just beginning the process that prepares them for moments like that.

Kid will complete at least 480 hours of training before going into service.

During the incident in Moon Lake, deputies approached a man with a gun who was accused of shooting two people and killing one of them.

Body camera video released by the sheriff’s office shows the perspective of Sgt. Ryan Jackson, who was partnered with K9 Blake. Investigators say Rodriguez shot Jackson in the leg.

Pasco Sheriff's Office

K9 Training Manager Denna Hudgins said training is designed to prepare dogs for the chaos of gunfire and other high-stress situations.

WFTS

“When gunfire goes off, I don’t want to see the dog panic, I don’t want to see the dog aggress toward the handler. I don’t want to see aggress to our other deputies in the field.”

Hudgins said she has not yet gone through a full debrief of the shooting. Based on the video she has seen, she believes Blake did not see the shooter in the garage and appeared to be waiting for direction from his handler.

But Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco credited the dog with protecting Jackson during the confrontation.

“The K9 bravely starts jumping in front of him, protecting the handler," Nocco said Monday.

Blake is one of about 55 dogs in Pasco County’s K9 unit. Most are mixes of German shepherds, Dutch shepherds and Belgian Malinois.

Hudgins said each dog brings a different personality to the job.

“They all have very unique personalities. Very distinct traits.”

The training center is named for Helen Rich, an Odessa native and heir to the Wrigley chewing gum fortune who donated millions of dollars to build the facility. Officials say funding remains for one more building on the campus, a "shoot house."

The Pasco K9 unit is one of the largest in Florida and has previously drawn national attention. During a 2018 chase, Deputy Nick Carmack, who was partnered with K9 Shep, shouted the viral phrase “get off my dog, bro.”

Sgt. Jackson was released from the hospital and is recovering from the shooting.

“We are all grateful that in the midst of that, the deputies, the dog, everybody is going home. And the community doesn’t have to worry about the threat," Hudgins said.



Share Your Story with Erik



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

Contact Erik Waxler First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.