Pasco deputies search for missing and endangered 74-year-old man in Land O’ Lakes: PSO

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for 74-year-old Donald Machen, who was last seen in Land O’ Lakes on Monday morning.
Machen is described as 6 feet tall, 173 pounds, with brown and gray hair and brown eyes. Deputies said he was last seen between 9 a.m. and noon in the Belinda Drive area wearing blue shorts, a blue-green Columbia shirt, and gray sneakers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.
Soaring gas prices disrupt spring break plans for Lakeland drivers
The escalating war in Iran is hitting drivers right here in the Tampa Bay Area hard. Tampa Bay 28's Rebecca Petit caught up with drivers in Lakeland who told her that soaring gas prices are crushing their spring break plans.