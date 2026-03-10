Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pasco deputies search for missing and endangered 74-year-old man in Land O’ Lakes: PSO

Pasco County Sheriff's Office
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for 74-year-old Donald Machen, who was last seen in Land O’ Lakes on Monday morning.

Machen is described as 6 feet tall, 173 pounds, with brown and gray hair and brown eyes. Deputies said he was last seen between 9 a.m. and noon in the Belinda Drive area wearing blue shorts, a blue-green Columbia shirt, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

