TAMPA, Fla. — Award-winning broadcast journalist Scott Pelley, former 60 Minutes Correspondent and anchor of the CBS Evening News, was recently honored in Tampa with the Poynter Institute's Medal for Lifetime Achivement in Journalism.

Tampa Bay 28 Investigative Reporter Kylie McGivern sat down with Pelley in an exclusive interview to talk about the state of journalist, what's next and what he's most proud of.

KYLIE: “When you left 60 Minutes, what do you see as the future of news — where we're at and where it's going right now?”

SCOTT: “Well one of the things that concerns me about the future of news is artificial intelligence, because it is a torrent of propaganda and misinformation. On the other hand, it could be a very powerful tool for what we do in journalism, and that is investigate the truth and report the truth with fairness and accuracy. The question facing our profession, and in fact facing American democracy, is which side of that is going to win. It's going to be a contest for a long time and we don't know.”

KYLIE: “What do you feel is next for you personally? I mean, once a journalist, always a journalist. What is your path forward now?”

SCOTT: “You know, I have come out of a situation at 60 Minutes, where I was for almost 30 years, where I had an enormous number of the very best journalists in the country helping me do my work. Now I'm largely alone. I'm an independent journalist, and it has been a lot of fun. I worked in a 3 network monastery for about 40 years, and now I'm free of that, and so I'm writing a book, I'm shooting a documentary, I’m teaching journalism at Columbia, I’m on a national speaking tour and it has been a great deal of fun to do all of these things on my own.”

WFTS Former 60 Minutes Correspondent Scott Pelley sat down with Tampa Bay 28 Investigative Reporter Kylie McGivern before he was honored with The Poynter Institute's Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism on Nov. 14, 2026.

KYLIE: “What do you say to journalists who are just coming into the field, they're entering such a different landscape, and what would you say to people who are kind of being held back? On the questions that they ask of powerful figures, and the importance of that?”

SCOTT: “I would say to young people who are interested in this profession, WE NEED YOU. But we need you to be GOOD at what you do. There is no democracy without journalism. And so we have to have these young people coming up. To save the country. I start every class at Columbia saying that there is no democracy without journalism and I end every class with, ‘Now, go save the country!’ And those young people are so energized and excited about, it's — it's a joyous thing for me to see. But we need these young people to study at our great journalism schools and to come into this profession with a passion, with a song in their heart for journalism.”

KYLIE: “And when you say you need to be good, how do you define a good journalist? I mean, I'm sitting across from someone with a legendary career, but when you look at others, what do you pick out — THAT is a journalist.”

SCOTT: “You know, it’s very old fashioned. Distribution has changed enormously. I mean, I came up when there were three television networks. As God intended. But now, the whole universe has changed and overlaying that now, we have artificial intelligence and we don't know where that's quite going yet. But even though distribution has changed so much, the fundamentals of journalism and storytelling never ever change. I mean, from the Odyssey to today. I used to tell people at the evening news that we had a very simple test. Is it right? Meaning, is it factual? Is it fair? Is it honest? And if you can answer ‘yes’ to those simple old questions, then you've got your journalism right. And that's what I mean when I tell young people, we need you, but we need you to be good, we need you to follow those old fashioned ethics that people rely on, to know that what they're reading and what they're seeing on television is the truth.”

KYLIE: “I heard you mention earlier that you have not watched 60 Minutes since you left. Where do you turn to? I mean, now that you're in a different position, who do you look to and you think — they're doing good work or I can trust that. And any commentary on local news?”

SCOTT: “Well, I am pretty old fashioned about this. Every morning I read The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal. The Times in particular, there has never been a better newspaper in the world, in my view. The breadth and the depth of what the Times does is absolutely amazing. I also like the NewsHour on PBS and I watch Frontline on PBS. Those are brilliant documentaries, great investigative journalism. And so those are the places that I go to it's like I said a little bit old fashioned, but those are people who have the kinds of values that I have. In terms of producing television and print.”

KYLIE: “You are being honored here at Poynter for a lifetime achievement. I think, when you look back on your career, what are you most proud of?”

SCOTT: “What a great question. And the career's been long. It's been — I started when I was 15 years old at a newspaper in Lubbock, Texas, and I've been a reporter ever since. You know, I'm most proud of the young people that I mentored. And to see the great work that they're doing today, that is the most important thing to me, because those values that I think are important are being propagated, you know, through these young people all over the country and in some cases all around the world. So I'm very excited about that. I'm still growing as a journalist, which I think is a lot of fun, still try to make every story better than the last one, I still have the passion for that. So even though this is my lifetime achievement award here at Poynter, maybe I've got more lifetime left. And maybe more things to do in this career.”

Watch: Full Interview

Scott Pelley Full Interview



Share Your Story with Kylie



Kylie McGivern works tirelessly to get results for the people of Tampa Bay. Her reporting has exposed flaws in Florida’s corrections system and unemployment process. Reach out to Kylie and our I-Team if you need help holding state leaders accountable.

Share your story or tip with Kylie McGivern First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Kylie McGivern works tirelessly to get results for the people of Tampa Bay. Her reporting has exposed flaws in Florida’s corrections system and unemployment process. Reach out to Kylie and our I-Team if you need help holding state leaders accountable.