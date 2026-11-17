TAMPA, Fla. — A lawsuit against the company managing privatized housing at MacDill Air Force Base has more than doubled in size, with 105 military families now alleging they lived in unsafe and unhealthy conditions.

The amended complaint represents more than 450 people and spans 924 pages.

Watch I-Team Investigation

More families join lawsuit against MacDill's base housing contractor

Tampa Bay 28's I-Team first reported on the lawsuit when it was filed last September with 39 families. The lawsuit names The Michaels Organization, which operates Harbor Bay at MacDill.

The amended complaint alleges the families “suffered physical, emotional, and other personal injuries as well as economic losses because they lived in unsafe and unhealthy conditions in privatized on-base military housing.”

The lawsuit alleges the defendants' actions and failures in operating, managing and maintaining the housing created unsafe conditions. It further alleges the defendants concealed those conditions through false or misleading statements and failed to properly repair and remediate problems after families reported them.

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Amended complaint cites failed performance reviews, federal investigation

The latest complaint also points to developments the I-Team reported last week.

I-Team: Feds open a criminal investigation as MacDill AFB housing contractor fails performance reviews

According to the complaint, The Michaels Organization “failed seven consecutive quarterly performance reviews.”

The amended lawsuit also states that federal authorities have opened a criminal investigation into whether the defendants falsified work orders they were contractually obligated and paid to complete.

The I-Team previously reported that members of Congress learned about the investigation and the failed performance reviews while demanding answers over conditions in MacDill housing.

Air Force master sergeant and family join lawsuit

Among the families newly added to the lawsuit are U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Zachary Pletcher and his family.

The I-Team introduced viewers to Pletcher in September, when he and his family were living in a trailer after moving out of base housing.

MacDill Air Force Base mold concerns persist, with service member telling I-Team he must retire early

Pletcher said at the time that his health had deteriorated to the point that he expected to leave the military earlier than he had planned.

“I have to leave the service much sooner than I ever thought I would,” Pletcher said.

He also described experiencing severe tremors and weakness.

“If I hold up my arm, I've got massive tremors,” Pletcher said. “The weakness and tremors got greater, and my body got weaker, as we stayed in the house.”

Pletcher and his wife, Brandy, said mold in their base housing made them sick.

Brandy told the I-Team she relies on portable oxygen and has chronic respiratory failure with hypoxia, which her medical records attributed to mold exposure.

The Pletchers have been among the military families calling for accountability over conditions in privatized housing at MacDill.

“I want simply people to be accountable for what they've done to the families and taken away their futures that they hoped to have,” Pletcher previously told the I-Team. “Because they were trusted to keep you safe and protect you.”

The Michaels Organization responds

Statement:

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of ongoing litigation, our priority has always been and continues to be the well-being of our Harbor Bay residents, staff, and community,” the company said in a statement. “We continue to invest significant resources into our homes with a focus on customer service and quality control, and to work closely with the U.S. Air Force and Base Command to further strengthen how we communicate with residents and maintain our communities.”

Tampa Bay 28's I-Team has been investigating concerns about mold and conditions in MacDill housing for more than a year.

I-TEAM SERIES | Investigating MacDill Mold



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Kylie McGivern works tirelessly to get results for the people of Tampa Bay. Her reporting has exposed flaws in Florida’s corrections system and unemployment process. Reach out to Kylie and our I-Team if you need help holding state leaders accountable.

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. Kylie McGivern works tirelessly to get results for the people of Tampa Bay. Her reporting has exposed flaws in Florida’s corrections system and unemployment process. Reach out to Kylie and our I-Team if you need help holding state leaders accountable.