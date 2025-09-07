Watch Now
Citrus, Hernando County
Citrus, Hernando County
Bystanders hospitalized after trying to save 2 dogs who died in house fire
Frances Lin
Citrus, Hernando County
Brooksville house fire sends one to hospital, cause under investigation
Frances Lin
Citrus, Hernando County
Child left wandering hotel lobby while Largo mom went to smoke marijuana: HCSO
Frances Lin
Citrus, Hernando County
Family asks for prayer as injured Citrus County deputy battles medical setback
Chad Mills
Citrus, Hernando County
FHP arrests suspected driver who hit man and fled in Citrus County
Leilyn Torres
Citrus, Hernando County
FHP searching for driver that hit man and fled in Citrus
Brian McBride
Citrus, Hernando County
62-year-old Spring Hill woman dead after car crash in Hernando County: FHP
Kiley Vaughan
Citrus, Hernando County
Boating rights vs. protecting manatees: Florida river is becoming a battleground
Chad Mills
Citrus, Hernando County
Brooksville man intentionally ran into pedestrian, deputies said
Frances Lin
Citrus, Hernando County
Spring Hill man arrested after boarding school bus, threatening driver: HCSO
Kiley Vaughan
Citrus, Hernando County
Weeki Wachee man arrested for murder after shooting former coworker: HCSO
Leilyn Torres
Citrus, Hernando County
Reported 'stick of dynamite' found at Spring Hill home, bomb team called: HCSO
Amanda Boettcher
Citrus, Hernando County
Suspect in custody after shooting in Beverly Hills: CCSO
Brian McBride
Citrus, Hernando County
2 injured in Citrus County plane crash
Rebekah Nelson
Citrus, Hernando County
Hernando Builders Association executive officer arrested for grand theft: HCSO
Kiley Vaughan
Back to School
One-on-one with Citrus County School Superintendent Scott Hebert
Lauren St. Germain
Citrus, Hernando County
27-year-old woman hit by car, dies after stopping to check on injured opossum
Leilyn Torres
Citrus, Hernando County
Lightning causes house fire in Citrus County: CCFR
Amanda Boettcher
Citrus, Hernando County
Woman dead after police standoff during shooting incident in Homosassa: CCSO
Amanda Boettcher
Back to School
Hernando County Superintendent talks about new initiative, challenges
Lauren St. Germain
Citrus, Hernando County
Court documents reveal new details about Jennifer Odom case
Leilyn Torres
Citrus, Hernando County
Tree damages Citrus County homebuyer’s still-unfinished home
Chad Mills
Citrus, Hernando County
Fiery crash sends 4 people to the hospital
Frances Lin
Citrus, Hernando County
Dog rescued from vehicle after crash, victim found in woods by drone: HCFR
Brian McBride
Citrus, Hernando County
Pine Island Park set to reopen with major upgrades after storm damage
Frances Lin
Citrus, Hernando County
6 dogs, 3 cats rescued from house fire in Brooksville: HCFR
Leilyn Torres
Citrus, Hernando County
Lawsuit targets Citrus County, homebuilder over botched neighborhood
Chad Mills
Citrus, Hernando County
Pastor's wife accused of stealing funds from church by ordering Amazon packages
Rebekah Nelson
Citrus, Hernando County
1 struck by lightning in Hernando County
Rebekah Nelson
Citrus, Hernando County
Officials issue PSA on rise of severe dog bite incidents in Hernando County
Frances Lin
