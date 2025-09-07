Watch Now
Sarasota, Manatee County
Sarasota, Manatee County
Fight leads to fatal stabbing in Bradenton: MCSO
Brian McBride
Sarasota, Manatee County
Deadly rip current drownings prompt no-swim zone at popular Anna Maria Beach
Annette Gutierrez
Sarasota, Manatee County
2 men charged after illegal gambling operation arrest in Sarasota: SCSO
WFTS Digital Staff
Sarasota, Manatee County
Bradenton man arrested, charged with second‑degree murder in girlfriend’s death
Kiley Vaughan
Sarasota, Manatee County
VIDEO: Ducklings rescued from storm drain in Bradenton
Kiley Vaughan
Sarasota, Manatee County
I-75 Northbound back open following vehicle crash with injuries
Frances Lin
Sarasota, Manatee County
Man charged with homicide after fight between groups leaves woman dead: SPD
Brian McBride
Sarasota, Manatee County
Girl pulled into Sarasota County drainage system has died: SCSO
Amanda Boettcher
Sarasota, Manatee County
Pet groomer pleaded no contest to animal abuse charges: Sarasota police
Kiley Vaughan
Sarasota, Manatee County
Manatee County School Board selects new school superintendent
Julie Salomone
Sarasota, Manatee County
Manatee County school board to vote on new superintendent this afternoon
Heather Leigh
Sarasota, Manatee County
Police identify victim as 15-year-old found with gunshot wound in Bradenton
Leilyn Torres
Sarasota, Manatee County
Girl in critical condition after being pulled into Sarasota Co. drainage system
Mary O'Connell
Sarasota, Manatee County
Neighbors reeling after sudden windstorm damages Palmetto mobile home park
Annette Gutierrez
Sarasota, Manatee County
Severe storms significantly damage homes in Shadow Brook
Frances Lin
Sarasota, Manatee County
Small child swept through drainage system due to water main break in Sarasota
Frances Lin
Sarasota, Manatee County
Manatee County Schools hosts teachers from Spain for dual language program
Mary O'Connell
Sarasota, Manatee County
Manatee County sheriff reveals Giovanni Pelletier's last moments
Leilyn Torres
Sarasota, Manatee County
Illegal gambling arcade shut down in Bradenton: MCSO
WFTS Digital Staff
Sarasota, Manatee County
Officials confirm body found in retention pond as 18-year-old Giovanni Pelletier
WFTS Digital Staff
Sarasota, Manatee County
32-year-old man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Venice: PCSO
Kiley Vaughan
Sarasota, Manatee County
Mother in custody, child safe after mother fled from deputies: MCSO
Amanda Boettcher
Sarasota, Manatee County
Family of missing teenager found in Manatee County spoke about his death
Kiley Vaughan
Sarasota, Manatee County
Investigation into shooting, stabbing involving brothers in Bradenton: MCSO
Kiley Vaughan
Florida News
Body found off of I-75 believed to be missing 18-year-old: MCSO
Annette Gutierrez
Sarasota, Manatee County
Two teens killed, two seriously injured in Manatee County crash: FHP
Brian McBride
Sarasota, Manatee County
Local Girl Scout aims to save turtles by keeping Anna Maria Island beaches clean
Blake Phillips
Sarasota, Manatee County
Sarasota County to offer free sandbags to residents on select dates
Leilyn Torres
Back to School
One-on-One with Sarasota County School District Superintendent Terry Connor
Paul LaGrone
Sarasota, Manatee County
Missing endangered 2-year-old after mother flees from deputies in Walmart theft
Frances Lin
