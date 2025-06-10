Watch Now
Man arrested in nearly 6-figure stolen construction vehicle investigation: DCSO
Kiley Vaughan
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Nonprofit SendMeMissions: bulldozing and rebuilding hurricane-damaged homes
Michael Paluska
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Missing Child Alert canceled for 14-year-old girl from Highlands County
Rebekah Nelson
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Man who killed Highlands deputy William Gentry, Jr. sentenced to death
Leilyn Torres
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Mother, 2-year-old missing from Highlands County found safe
Rebekah Nelson
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Avon Park HS student arrested after disassembled handgun found in his backpack
Amanda Boettcher
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
70-year-old arrested for murder after shooting housemate: HCSO
Rebekah Nelson
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
13-year-old dead, 3 other teens injured after crash in Highlands
Rebekah Nelson
I-Team Investigations
Trial begins Monday for woman who left 7-month-old granddaughter in hot car
Kylie McGivern
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Driver killed in Highlands crash after entering path of semi-truck: FHP
Brian McBride
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Hardee County Sheriff's Office to offer free rides during New Year's celebration
Chad Mills
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Sebring motorcyclist killed in U.S. 27 crash after hitting back of car: FHP
Brian McBride
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Sebring bank shooter sentenced to death for murders of 5 people in 2019
Amanda Boettcher
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Georgia man accused of kidnapping 4-year-olds arrested in Florida
Rebekah Nelson
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Officer injured during traffic stop crash in Sebring: Police
Rebekah Nelson
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Man dies in basketball court shooting in Avon Park
Amanda Boettcher
Homepage
Community lines up with signs to thank parade of lineworkers
Chad Mills
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Chick-fil-A to open in Sebring, 1st for Highlands County
Rebekah Nelson
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Jury recommends death penalty for Sebring bank shooter
Amanda Boettcher
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
2 women charged with child neglect over death of 3-month-old girl
Dre Bradley
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Florida dad encourages families to consider becoming an organ donor
Lydia Vazquez
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Sentencing begins for Sebring man who killed 5 during 2019 bank massacre
Chad Mills
Local News
Wauchula woman killed in Hardee wrong-way crash, FHP says
Brian McBride
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Driver ejected from vehicle, dies after colliding with fence in Highlands County
Dre Bradley
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Burn ban in effect for Hardee County following Wednesday brush fire
Ginny Reese
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Penalty trial jury selection for man who killed 5 in Sebring bank begins Monday
Jada Williams
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Home intruder stabbed to death after shooting Florida woman in face: Deputies
Rebekah Nelson
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Multiple agencies searching on Lake Jackson for missing boater
Dre Bradley
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Multiple agencies respond to large brush fire in Sebring, forcing evacuations
Dre Bradley
DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County
Florida woman arrested after 2 kids found wandering near busy road, deputies say
Rebekah Nelson
