ABC Action News changes name to Tampa Bay 28
Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County
Community mourns loss of legend Tony Saladino, dedicated educator and mentor
Frances Lin
Hillsborough County
Tampa police investigating reports of juveniles throwing food at pedestrians
Kiley Vaughan
Hillsborough County
From SoHo to Ybor: Tampa looks at revising noise ordinance
Erik Waxler
Hillsborough County
Woman was stabbed to death before her body was found near Gandy Bridge: HCSO
Rebekah Nelson
Hillsborough County
Tampa activists and scientists recognized in documentary about pollution
Robert Boyd
Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County residents push for permanent solution to flooding
Kiley Vaughan
Hillsborough County
Man arrested for sexual battery and false imprisonment in Tampa incident
Frances Lin
Hillsborough County
Riverview community on edge after woman killed, body found near Gandy Bridge
Annette Gutierrez
Hillsborough County
Senior Air Force Airman charged with sexual battery, false imprisonment: HCSO
Amanda Boettcher
Hillsborough County
Health officials issue advisory after Hillsborough County dengue fever case
Kiley Vaughan
Hillsborough County
Co-defendent in Julio Foolio murder case has next court date set
Leilyn Torres
Hillsborough County
Parents applaud push to improve school pedestrian safety along Big Bend Road
Jada Williams
Anchors Report
Woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after two lung transplants
Lauren St. Germain
Hillsborough County
1 hospitalized after shooting in downtown Tampa: Police
Amanda Boettcher
Hillsborough County
Hometown Heroes housing program reopens
Keely McCormick
Hillsborough County
Elev8 Fun launches new music series highlighting Tampa Bay bands
Robert Boyd
Hillsborough County
Tampa officers resolve standoff, take armed man into custody
Frances Lin
Hillsborough County
Wesley Chapel celebrates Indian Independence Day with vibrant parade
Frances Lin
Hillsborough County
Lutz shooting leaves 1 male dead, Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide
Frances Lin
Hillsborough County
Riverview woman alleges excessive force in traffic stop arrest
Annette Gutierrez
Hillsborough County
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting victim nine times: HCSO
Brian McBride
Hillsborough County
Ybor City Saturday market soon to celebrate 25 years of community and culture
Frances Lin
Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County deputies investigating homicide after body of woman found
Brian McBride
Hillsborough County
VIDEO: Dispute in Gibsonton led to gunfire, property damage: HCSO
Kiley Vaughan
Hillsborough County
Iron Chef partners with Tampa General Hospital to transform patient meals
Jada Williams
Hillsborough County
Could a new development worsen flooding? Some Forest Hills neighbors think so
Chad Mills
Hillsborough County
VIDEO: 200+ people take over Tampa streets on bikes and scooters
Kiley Vaughan
Hillsborough County
Fatal shooting at apartment complex: Tampa police investigating
Rebekah Nelson
Hillsborough County
Gay couple weighs uncertain future as debate over marriage equality resurfaces
Jada Williams
Hillsborough County
'Fair game’ or ‘wrong move’? Floridians divided over return of bear hunting
Annette Gutierrez
