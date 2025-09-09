Watch Now
News
Hillsborough
Pinellas
Polk
Pasco
Manatee
Sarasota
Hernando
Citrus
DeSoto
Highlands
Hardee
23-year-old man killed after single-vehicle crash that knocked out power
Frances Lin
Polk County
Former Lake Wales police employee arrested for credit card fraud, theft: LWPD
Brian McBride
Polk County
12 indicted on PPP loan fraud in Lakeland: U.S. Attorney
WFTS Digital Staff
Polk County
Former animal clinic director in Lakeland arrested on fraud
WFTS Digital Staff
Polk County
Florida man charged with hitting police canine, officer with vehicle: LWPD
Amanda Boettcher
Polk County
Massive Lake Wales development moves forward amid strong opposition
Frances Lin
Polk County
Video: Auburndale gambling house raided, 11 others targeted: PCSO
Kiley Vaughan
Polk County
$30 to $300: Polk County utility customers could see water-sewer bills spike
Chad Mills
Polk County
Lake Winterset safety ordinance approved after lake fight: Polk County
Amanda Boettcher
Polk County
Lakeland residents test luck as Powerball jackpot hits $1.1 billion
Rebecca Petit
Polk County
Dundee man arrested after injuring officer and K-9 in Lake Wales: police
WFTS Digital Staff
Polk County
3 people, including child, killed in fiery Lake Wales crash: PCSO
Brian McBride
Polk County
Twin brothers arrested after burglarizing homes under construction: PCSO
Brian McBride
Polk County
Lake Wales to launch downtown open-container district
Rebecca Petit
Polk County
Some Polk County parents express worry as high school rezoning plans take shape
Chad Mills
Polk County
Family reunited with Polk County Fire Rescue crew that delivered baby
Rebecca Petit
Polk County
Crews lay pipes to distribute alternative water supply throughout Polk County
Rebecca Petit
Polk County
Lakeland woman charged with fatal hit and run after killing woman with car: PCSO
Brian McBride
Polk County
Two men in critical condition after multi-county chase ends in Polk crash
Brian McBride
Polk County
SB lanes reopen, NB closed after rollover crash on US 98 North: PCSO
Kiley Vaughan
Polk County
Barbershop gives Lakeland man facing homelessness a fresh start
Rebecca Petit
Polk County
Bartow police approve body and dash cams after traffic stop involving pastor
Rebekah Nelson
Polk County
‘Bad Dog’ sign at Polk County shelter sparks anger from animal advocates
Chad Mills
Polk County
Lakeland increasing impact fees for new homes to keep up with growth
Rebecca Petit
Polk County
Neighbors thank Polk County sheriff for crackdown on Lake Winterset trespassers
Annette Gutierrez
Polk County
Audit uncovers financial mismanagement of celebrated high school cheer program
Chad Mills
Polk County
Winter Haven residents frustrated over delayed action on restaurant site
Rebecca Petit
Polk County
Winter Haven man seriously injured in crash with 1968 GTO
Frances Lin
Polk County
Man wanted for murder apprehended and charged with second-degree murder: PCSO
Amanda Boettcher
In Your Community
City of Winter Haven sees growth as expansion continues
Larissa Scott
Next Page
FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.