News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for July 10

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake says severe storms are moving in across the Tampa Bay area.

Severe storms move through Tampa Bay

More of the top stories for July 10 from Tampa Bay 28: