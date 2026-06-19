News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 19

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Denis Phillips says "feels-like" temperatures are well over 100 degrees, and extreme heat will continue through Father's Day.

Hot weather and 'feels like' temps in mid 100s

More of the top stories for June 19 from Tampa Bay 28: