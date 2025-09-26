Safety Harbor's downtown growing, local businesses draw people from near and far

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Downtown Safety Harbor, is known for its small-town feel, that packs a big punch.

Main Street is filled with local businesses.

One of the big draws right now, attracting people from around the world, is The Tides Market.

“Our inspiration really is about being a market first. And what we want to do is we want to show people what great fish can be. Our philosophy is thoughtfully sourced and simply prepared,” said Jon Walker, owner and chef of The Tides Market.

The restaurant recently received a Michelin recommendation.

“It’s truly been a bucket list kind of thing,” said Walker.

The market at The Tides is filled with locally sourced goods.

“When you support The Tides you truly are supporting small, local businesses… What we sell in the market, we try to use in the kitchen and in the restaurant,” said Walker.

This place is making waves.

“It’s been, honestly it’s been a little overwhelming. The support has been just tremendous,” said Walker.

There’s a reason he chose Safety Harbor to open up shop.

“Everybody knows everybody. Everybody is looking out for everybody,” said Walker.

Many people may travel from far to visit The Tides, but they end up staying for the other businesses too.

Like Portkey books, across the street.

“I’ve always loved books since I was a young child and I’ve dreamed about opening up a book store for years,” said Crystel Calderon, owner of Portkey Books.

And she did, also specially choosing Safety Harbor to do it.

“It has this small town community feel,” said Calderon.

For her, books are more than just words on a page.

“I just love the escape that a book can give you. You read a book and you’re somewhere else. For me that’s it,” said Calderon.

A special book store, in a special place, focused on supporting local.

“When you’re buying a book from me you’re helping support me, my family. You’re helping me continue to be here and be a space for you,” said Calderon.

Farther down Main Street, sits Joey Biscotti Bakery.

“We both have a big sweet tooth,” said Steven Wright, co-owner of Joey Biscotti.

“We got cookies, we got brownies, we got cake, we got anything sweet,” said Joseph DeBortoli, co-owner of Joey Biscotti.

The two started baking for friends when they lived in New York. After family brought them to Florida, they eventually opened up shop in Safety Harbor.

And they agree—there’s just something special about this city.

“Everybody in the community just loves to come downtown and patronize the shops,” said DeBortoli.

“I love the people,” said Wright.

And the people love the charm.

“I think that people come in from out of town, walk around, find unique items that maybe they weren’t looking for. They don’t necessarily come here looking for a bakery but maybe they have a sweet tooth and they see that we’re open and they’ll come in,” said Wright.

The charm is something the city is working hard to keep.

“It’s really the lifeblood of our town. That’s what draws visitors here. That’s why our residents live here,” said Carol Stricklin, Community Development Director for the City of Safety Harbor.

The area keeps growing.

“We’ve watched this town grow exponentially because when we first opened there were a lot of empty store fronts on Main Street… Everybody wants to move here. It’s kind of crazy,” said Wright.

The city is working to keep up.

“Our plans coming up though are to really refresh what we have on Main Street. Refresh the landscaping, some of our benches and lighting and then look at parking strategies to manage parking during our big downtown events… We’re also planning to better connect downtown with the rest of the city through bicycle and pedestrian improvements,” said Stricklin.

The downtown area is the heart of Safety Harbor.

“I just love everything about it,” said Walker.

“This little tiny town you know in Tampa Bay,” said Calderon.

Tiny but mighty.



