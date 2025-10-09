DOH-Hernando issues mosquito-borne illness advisory

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hernando County (DOH-Hernando) has issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory.

According to DOH-Hernando, a locally formed West Nile virus is present in sentinel chickens.

Health officials and Hernando County Mosquito Control are working together to spray and mitigate the risk of disease transmission.

The department encourages Hernando County residents to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes , such as keeping windows closed, using repellent and cleaning out areas that can hold water, like buckets and gutters.