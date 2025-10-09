Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

DOH-Hernando issues mosquito-borne illness advisory

Mosquitoes
Felipe Dana/AP
Samples of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting viruses like dengue, sit in a petri dish.
Mosquitoes
Posted

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hernando County (DOH-Hernando) has issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory.

According to DOH-Hernando, a locally formed West Nile virus is present in sentinel chickens.

Health officials and Hernando County Mosquito Control are working together to spray and mitigate the risk of disease transmission.

The department encourages Hernando County residents to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, such as keeping windows closed, using repellent and cleaning out areas that can hold water, like buckets and gutters.

It's been one year since Hurricane Milton impacted our community. Tampa Bay 28 revisited some of Tampa Bay's hardest hit areas to show the recovery and the work that still needs to be done.

Hurricane Milton 1 Year: Forest Hills

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.