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Gov. DeSantis holds press conference with FDLE, state prosecutor in Tampa

DeSantis
John Raoux/AP
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks and answers questions at a news conference, Sept. 16, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.
DeSantis
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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference in Tampa on Wednesday.

The governor is set to speak at the Tampa Office of Statewide Prosecution at 12:45 p.m. on July 1.

WATCH: Gov. DeSantis holds press conference with FDLE, state prosecutor in Tampa

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass and Statewide Prosecutor Brad McVay will join the governor at the event.

The topic of the press conference has not been announced. Tampa Bay 28 will stream the event live on the website and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Friends remember Hillsborough woman stabbed to death in Palm River

Deputies say Amanda Roark, 37, was stabbed to death by her boyfriend.

Friends remember Hillsborough County woman stabbed to death in Palm River

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