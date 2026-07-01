Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference in Tampa on Wednesday.

The governor is set to speak at the Tampa Office of Statewide Prosecution at 12:45 p.m. on July 1.

WATCH: Gov. DeSantis holds press conference with FDLE, state prosecutor in Tampa



Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass and Statewide Prosecutor Brad McVay will join the governor at the event.

The topic of the press conference has not been announced. Tampa Bay 28 will stream the event live on the website and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.