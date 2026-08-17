AECOM Hunt Turner selected to lead construction of new Tampa Bay Rays stadium in Hillsborough County

A selection committee chose Aecom Hunt Turner on Monday as the construction management firm that will lead the development of the new Tampa Bay Rays stadium on the Hillsborough College campus in Tampa.

The committee was made up of representatives from the Tampa Bay Rays, the City of Tampa, and Hillsborough County. They scored four competing firms across four categories before unanimously voting to accept the final rankings and move forward with AECOM Hunt Turner as the top-ranked firm.

The project carries an anticipated budget of $2.3 billion. The ballpark is designed to seat at least 28,000 fans and is targeted to be ready for the Rays' 2029 opening day.

How the firms were scored

The selection committee evaluated each firm using a weighted point system worth up to 100 points total. Firm qualifications and prior experience on similar projects were worth up to 40 points. Project approach was worth up to 30 points. Key personnel experience and commitment to the project were worth up to 20 points. The interview portion was worth up to 10 points.

The final composite scores were:

Aecom Hunt Turner: 6.01

Mortenson Beck: 5.15

Gilbane Barton Malow: 5.13

H.J. Russell: 3.18

The final rankings placed AECOM Hunt Turner first, Mortenson Beck second, Gilbane Barton Malow third, and H.J. Russell fourth.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Tampa Bay Rays Cmar Rfq-2 by Tampa Bay 28

Following the scoring presentation, the selection committee moved to accept the final rankings and proceed with the selection of AECOM Hunt Turner. The motion passed unanimously.

What impressed the committee

Hillsborough College President Ken Atwater said experience building stadiums carried significant weight in the committee's decision.

"One of the things is that experience, and the ability to do this type of building or stadium, looked like it carried a lot of weight, and we didn't even know that until today," Atwater said. "All the firms did a great job, but as usual, there were others who did an outstanding job, and I think it was obvious to come out today."

Atwater also highlighted AECOM Hunt Turner's commitment to the local community as a factor.

"They are very, very community invested, so they're invested in this community, and they talk about using workers from this community to be involved," Atwater said. "So all the firms did that, though. I mean, it was a hard choice, but I think from the outcomes it seemed to be a good choice."

On the question of whether selecting a construction firm before the city and county have finalized their funding votes puts the cart before the horse, Atwater pushed back.

"No, no, no. I mean, there's a very aggressive timeline, and for us too. Here at the college, the sooner you solve who's going to do the work, the easier it is to get started," Atwater said.

Atwater said the college's immediate next step is getting temporary facilities up and running so students can continue receiving a high-quality education while the campus is developed. He said he hopes to see that process begin sometime this fall, though he acknowledged some decisions remain out of the college's hands.

"There's still some decisions to be made, and they're out of our hands, at least the college's hand. And until those are made, we're on hold, but we're ready to go," Atwater said.

AECOM Hunt Turner's Reaction

Brian Schrems, Project Executive with AECOM Hunt, said the win was a long time coming.

"Just excited. Like I can't believe this is happening. It's been a dream working with the Rays with the Tropicana rebuild and some work over there with just getting the field ready and just continuing to be a partner with the Rays," Schrems said. "I think we have the greatest team. With Turner and Horace here locally, bringing all the strengths that we have to offer, we're very excited to build the project."

AECOM Hunt Turner has an existing relationship with the Rays. The firm helped replace the dome at Tropicana Field after it was damaged during Hurricane Milton in 2024 and also completed interior renovations to club spaces inside the stadium.

Schrems said the firm has a strong track record building professional sports venues across the country, including the Tennessee Titans stadium and work on the Cleveland Browns stadium with Turner.

He described the new Rays ballpark as a one-of-a-kind project driven by a clear vision from Rays CEO Ken Babby and owner Patrick Zulpski.

"All stadiums are unique, and that's kind of why we thrive on stuff like this. Something like this, it's Ken Babby's vision and Patrick's to bring the outdoors, bring Florida in," Schrems said. "I think that's pretty exciting when you look at the large curtain wall system that's out in the outfield, and the openness of it, and then it's a multi-purpose facility too. So bringing events, concerts, all that stuff, I think is just unique."

On the question of the $2.3 billion budget, Schrems said the firm is well-positioned to manage costs.

"We have a breadth of experience. We know how to get projects in budget. We understand stadiums. We know where the costs are. So we're the best team assembled that I think can get to whatever budget we need," Schrems said.

Schrems said the firm already has teams assembled and has held outreach events with local contractors in preparation for the project.

"We already have a team that's already assembled. In fact, we've already had some outreach events here locally with some firms just to make sure that, obviously, taking on a project like this, you have to make sure that everyone's planning the resources and understands what the undertaking and the commitments will be," Schrems said. "We feel really, really good. We feel we are the best when it comes to getting our local resources involved."

When asked about the timeline, Schrems acknowledged there is still significant work ahead before shovels go in the ground.

"There's going to be a lot of work and a lot of decisions that have to be made by all parties in the short term," Schrems said. "There's still a lot to be determined here in the next month or two."

Schrems said the firm's priority right now is getting the full team together and working through the steps that need to be resolved locally.

"Everyone's committed to working as hard as they can to do whatever we need to do," Schrems said.

Community advocate calls for Black-owned firms at the table

James Ransom, a board member with the Tampa Organization of Black Affairs (TOBA), was the only member of the public to speak during the meeting. He said his organization supports the Rays coming to Tampa but wants to ensure Black-owned companies have meaningful participation in the project at the highest levels.

"We advocate for the inclusion of Black-owned companies, not to exclude any other group of people, but to make sure that we're going to be able to enjoy the prosperity and also the quality of life that's going to be heightened as a result of something that's magnificent," Ransom said.

Ransom pointed to H.J. Russell, a national Black-owned construction firm, as a company that should be brought in as a joint venture partner with AECOM Hunt Turner. He noted that H.J. Russell previously partnered with AECOM — then known as Hunt — along with Turner and C.D. Moody to build the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Atlanta Falcons, the Atlanta Braves stadium, the Atlanta Hawks facilities, and PNC ballpark.

"They should be on a team as a joint venture partner to make sure at the top level that someone's at the table to make sure that there's going to be participation at the small business, minority business, super sub level," Ransom said.

Ransom also praised local firm Horace Construction for being part of the AECOM Hunt Turner team and cited the USF Stadium project, where national firm Manhattan, H.J. Russell, and local firm DuCon are working together, as a model for how this project should be structured.

"With this project, the only piece missing is a national company that's Black-owned. Everything else about the team looks good," Ransom said.

Ransom said the economic impact of the project needs to extend beyond construction and into how the Rays spend money on an ongoing basis.

"This doesn't mean very much if you don't have people just not buying tickets to park and go to a game, about souvenirs and food. We need to also see people that are employed by the Rays at every level of the organization. Also, how they spend their money, with whom and for what, by race and gender, buying goods and services that leave more money in the local economy," Ransom said.

Ransom said he came away from the meeting feeling cautiously optimistic.

"I think the process was really good. It looks like it was a good process," Ransom said. "Based upon the score and our knowledge, AECOM Hunt Turner, that was probably the most premier group to be selecting in the first place. Now we want to connect that with a national Black-owned company."

What comes next

The selection committee's vote Monday sets the stage for contract negotiations to begin with AECOM Hunt Turner. The next major hurdles are funding votes from Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa, and the Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA). The City of Tampa is expected to return at this month to discuss its portion of the project's funding again.

The ballpark is designed to be approximately 1.3 million gross square feet and will feature at least 28,000 fixed seats across three levels, premium club and suite areas, a multi-purpose event space capable of hosting concerts and other large events, and unique fan experiences including a Rays aquarium similar to the one currently at Tropicana Field. The facility will be enclosed with a fixed roof and climate-controlled.

Atwater said the sense of urgency is real, particularly for the college.

"I can tell you, there's a sense of urgency if we're going to open in 29. So hopefully, you'll see things moving, and see, as they say, shovels in the ground," Atwater said.



Share Your Story with Jada



Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westchase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

Contact Jada Williams First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westchase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.