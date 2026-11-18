NEW TAMPA, Fla. — The New Tampa area is rich with international cuisine, including myriad Middle Eastern and Mediterranean culinary gems.

That's part of the reason why Tampa Bay 28's Good Morning Tampa Bay will bring its popular live Community Show series to New Tampa this Friday.

All the fun — and of course all of the eating — will start at 6 a.m.

Tampa Bay 28's resident foodie Sean Daly will be noshing all over town Friday.

But he couldn't wait to get there, so he paid an early visit to Taste of Yemen (12822 N 56th St, Temple Terrace), the first true Yemeni restaurant to call Tampa Bay home.

WATCH: TASTE OF YEMEN GIVES FOODIES RARE CULINARY TREAT

TASTE OF YEMEN OFFERS RARE CULINARY TREAT

Taste of Yemen owner Chef Fadhel works wonders with aromatic spices and slow-cooked meats, Fahsa Lamb and Mandi Chicken.

Yemeni food is a mélange of Arabian tradition and Indian and Indonesian influences.

For more on Taste of Yemen, go here.

For more Sean Daly discoveries, go here.

