PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Dancers from a Palm Harbor dance studio are preparing to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade after severe weather forced the iconic New York City event to be delayed until Saturday.

The delay created a logistical challenge for performers and families who traveled to New York expecting to participate on Thanksgiving Day. For dancers from Suncoast Academy of Dance in Palm Harbor, however, the show will still go on.

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'Thankful that we still get to dance': Palm Harbor performers ready for delayed Macy's parade

"We're going to be pretty much stuck in the hotel today because the rain is so bad and yeah, like all this, it's really unbelievable," dancer Berkley Wilder said.

Wilder was selected as one of the dancers from Suncoast Academy of Dance to perform as part of Spirit of America Productions during the parade.

She said there was initially uncertainty over whether the dancers would still get their chance to perform.

Suncoast Academy of Dance Palm Harbor dancers set to perform at the Macy's Day parade

"We didn't know if we were even going to be dancing in the parade at all because there's so much logistics that goes into it and making sure enough people stay for us to still like re-block our dance and still get it in there," Wilder said.

Eventually, the group received the news they had been hoping for: their performance would go ahead.

"It's one of those like your heart drops for a minute, and there's just so much wonder as to what is ahead," parent James Shaw said.

For families, the delay also meant figuring out how to rearrange travel and other plans to make Saturday's performance possible.

James Shaw Parade rehearsals

"This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the 100th parade, and so all the parents are rallying (saying), 'How are we going to pull this off for them?'" Shaw said.

Shaw said they have been blessed to raise almost $20,000 to cover the cost of the extra nights they will have to spend in New York City.

Now, the dancers' attention is turning toward adapting their performance to accommodate any changes caused by the postponement.

"Spacing has to change. People are going to have to be changing what they're doing. People are going to be closer to the front," Wilder said.

Despite the unexpected change of plans, Wilder said she's grateful she and the other dancers will still have the opportunity to perform in front of millions of people.

"I'm waking up, I'm just so thankful that we still get to dance and my hard work is all still going to mean something," she said.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled to begin Saturday at 8:30 a.m.



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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.