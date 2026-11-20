DUNEDIN, Fla. — Dunedin city leaders are moving forward with discussions about a possible fire service fee.

The City has been considering this fee since May of this year. While no fee has been decided yet, an upcoming deadline to keep this option open for Commissioners to consider is pushing a vote Thursday night.

Watch report from Maya Sargent:

City of Dunedin advances fire service fee discussions

The Dunedin City Commission voted Thursday unanimously to take the next step in a process that could eventually allow the city to impose a fire assessment to make up for lost revenue.

However, Thursday’s vote does not mean a fee will be imposed.

During the meeting, city leaders confirmed that the resolution is only a preliminary step that preserves the city’s ability to consider an assessment in the future.

WFTS Commissioners discussed the possible fee Thursday night

“If we pass the resolution tonight is the City of Dunedin required or obligated to impose a fire assessment?," Commissioner Nan Bennett asked attorney Chris Roe, who is assisting the City in the exploration of this fee.

Roe confirmed that Thursday's vote is "a statutory prerequisite," so they have the ability to collect the fee starting in November 2027, if the Commission is inclined.

The proposal drew out residents on both sides of the issue.

Resident Rita Foley supported the city exploring alternative revenue sources.

“Cities have to utilize lawful alternative funding tools to maintain the high level of public safety with which we have come to expect and rely,” Foley said.

Resident Renee Chiea argued it is too soon to consider this fee and said she wants the city to explore other options first.

“The fact that you feel like you might have to assess a fee so quickly I think is also very premature without looking at other things. I would like to see a list of what you were wanting to fund rather than what you’re wanting to cut,” Chiea said.

Thursday’s vote is only the first step in a longer process. Before the city could impose a fire service fee, it would need to hold a series of public hearings and send notices to residents.

A study is underway to determine what a potential fee could look like.

Several commissioners said they remain undecided about ultimately imposing the fee but supported moving the process forward so the city has more information and options available as it prepares future budgets.

City leaders also said residents will have a voice in conversations about any potential service cuts.

“We are going to be very diligent about trying to do the right kind of surgical cuts that will preserve who we are as Dunedin, but cuts do need to be made,” Mayor Maureen “Moe” Freaney said.

Dunedin is scheduled to hold a special meeting in early December to discuss upcoming budgets and the impact Amendment 3 could have on city services.



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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.