SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Several holiday traditions will continue in Safety Harbor through the end of the year, but local nonprofits are already experiencing funding cuts as the city braces for millions of dollars in future revenue losses following the passage of Amendment 3.

WFTS Safety Harbor Commission suspects non-profit funding

The Safety Harbor City Commission made several difficult funding decisions Tuesday night, choosing to preserve money for the city's tree lighting, holiday parade, Harbor Holiday lights, and two more months of the Third Friday event.

The decision comes after community members asked the Commission to take a closer look at how they might cut services.

"We're taking Christmas away. Let's not do that," business owner Thomas Bassano said.

While those events were spared for now, funding for local nonprofits has been suspended.

The Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center is now trying to determine how to replace roughly $60,000 in city funding. The organization says its food pantry serves about 100 Safety Harbor residents each week, with demand increasing during the holiday season.

WFTS Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center figuring out funding shortfall

Janet Hooper with the center said losing the funding could force the organization to scale back some services.

"We'll probably have to cut back on the number of people," Hooper said. "We won't be able to actually help too many people with any utility support. There won't be the dollars to do that."

Hooper said the organization would continue offering services such as budget counseling and referrals, but noted other nonprofits are facing similar challenges.

The latest reductions could be only the beginning.

Safety Harbor is projected to lose more than $2 million in 2028 and almost $4 million in 2029 following the passage of Amendment 3.

Community volunteer Scott Long said residents and local businesses may need to fill some of the gaps as city dollars disappear.

"We're going to need citizens to step up and say, 'Hey, this particular thing that's gone is important to me, I'm going to try to get people together, knock on doors for businesses and get that money'", said Long.

Mayor Joe Ayoub said commissioners opted to preserve some holiday events in part to give businesses more time to prepare, but warned that additional difficult decisions are ahead.

WFTS Safety Harbor braces for change following passage of Amendment 3

"We have a greater percentage of people that are homesteaded in Safety Harbor than other cities, which is why we're getting whacked the hardest out of all these other cities," Ayoub said.

For the Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center, the focus now turns to fundraising and pursuing grants to replace some of the lost city funding.

Meanwhile, commissioners are considering another way to address the city's financial outlook: a fire service fee. The commission is expected to discuss that fee during a Commission meeting in December.



Share Your Story with Maya



Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

Contact Maya Sargent First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.