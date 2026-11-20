CLEARWATER, Fla. — Tarpon Springs plastic surgeon Tomasz Kosowski has been sentenced to death for the murder of Steven Cozzi.

Kosowski confirmed he would still be representing himself when asked by Judge Joseph Bulone Friday.

When Judge Bulone asked if there was any reason the sentencing could not proceed Friday, Kosowski offered up a motion. He moved to disqualify Judge Bulone from the case. Bulone has been presiding over this case for its entirety.

Judge Bulone returned after 20 minutes and continued with the sentencing.

Kosowski is facing the death penalty after being convicted on first-degree murder charges for the 2023 death of Largo attorney Steven Cozzi.

Prosecutors laid out arguments that showed Kosowski killed Steven Cozzi in the bathroom of the Blanchard Law Firm, before eventually disposing his body in a dumpster in South Florida. Cozzi's body was never found. Cozzi and Kosowski were connected through a medical-legal battle; Cozzi represented clients Kosowski was suing.

Judge finds Tarpon Springs plastic surgeon guilty of first-degree murder

In late September, Judge Joseph Bulone delivered the verdict following an almost 2-week bench trial with no jury. Kosowski has represented himself throughout the case.

In October, Judge Bulone conducted a Spencer hearing which was Kosowski's final opportunity to present information for the judge to consider before determining whether he will be sentenced to death or spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors have been advocating for the death throughout the course of this case, saying Kosowksi "methodically and systematically" planned the murder of Cozzi.

"During that time period, in that 54 days from January 26 to 2023, to March 21st of 2023, we have a number of key events in this man's planning, and methodically and systematically plotting out the murder of Steven Cozzi," said Nathan Vonderheide with the state attorney's office during the Spencer hearing in October.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 has a crew inside the courtroom.



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.