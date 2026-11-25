SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The Safety Harbor community is mourning the loss of 6-year-old Knox, a beloved son, friend, and student whose family is now working to keep his memory alive by helping other children battling cancer.

Heaven Watts 6-year-old Knox

Knox died on October 10, just days after going to the hospital and being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, or AML.

His mother, Heaven Watts, remembers a little boy who loved Hot Wheels, Minecraft, his friends and spending time with his family.

“He loves Hot Wheels, he loves Minecraft," Watts said. “I mean, as a teacher at Safety Harbor Elementary, just him being with me every day at school,” she said.

Knox's friends remember the moments they shared outside of school, too.

WFTS Knox's friends recount memories with him

“We had a sleepover with all of us, and we had ice cream, and we watched movies," Knox's friend Weston said.

Watts said her son dreamed of one day having his own car

Watts said one day she noticed a bruise on Knox's body before he started to feel unwell.

“Well, he had been complaining about his neck hurting and his legs hurting over that weekend,” Watts said.

After tests for the flu, strep and COVID came back negative, Watts said they went to the hospital.

There, Watts said, a doctor delivered news she couldn't believe.

“The doctor comes back, and he's like, I think your son has leukemia. And I'm like, there's no way. How can you tell that from him just being here?”

She said bruising and small red dots on Knox's skin were warning signs.

“The bruise on his side was a really bad sign. He had these little kind of red dots that were in like bunches on his skin,” Watts said.

Knox was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and suffered two brain bleeds during his time in the hospital.

Watts said she initially prepared herself to put everything else aside and spend months caring for her son.

“I'm like, okay, we're going to be here for six months. I'm not gonna be able to work. So I'm going to be your caretaker. Like you are the most important thing to me.”

However, Knox died 13 days after going to the hospital.

In the months since his death, Watts said she needed something to work toward as she navigated the grief of losing her son.

Heaven Watts Knox and his mother, Heaven

Now, the family is selling “Knox’s Pit Crew” T-shirts, with proceeds going toward pediatric AML research. Watts said she wants Knox's name to be remembered in cancer research and hopes the family's efforts can help give other children a better chance.

“My son didn't have a chance. It was a very quick-moving process. If there's a way to prevent or to catch it earlier,” she said.

Watts said she has also set up multiple fundraising pages, including one through the Children's Cancer Research Fund.

For those who knew Knox, the effort is also a way to remember the 6-year-old and the life they believe was cut far too short.

“He was a good friend. He was too young,” Weston said. “He should have lasted longer."

Information about contributing to the family's efforts, including purchasing a Knox’s Pit Crew T-shirt, can be found here.



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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.