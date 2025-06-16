DARBY — The Bellamy Brothers didn’t write the song that made them famous.

A roadie with Neil Diamond penned “Let Your Love Flow.”

But the duo from Pasco County recorded the song, it hit number one in 1976 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the rest is history.

WATCH: At home with the Bellamy Brothers in Pasco County

“Somebody said, hey, you know this song is breaking in Holland. And we said who’s Holland? Ahe he said no, the country of Holland,” said David Bellamy.

As the song got big around the world, the Bellamy Brothers did too.

“It was crazy. It was really nuts. We kind of been doing that ever since,” David said.

But even as David and Howard found stardorm, they always returned here to the family ranch in Darby, just outside Dade City.

“Our great great grandfather bought this place. He came down here right after the Civil War. He was an old cofederate soldier,” said David.

Their mother, Frances, a longtime bus driver in Pasco, managed her boys career and the ranch.

She also instilled the importance of staying grounded in this community.

“It was a great place to grow up. We used to be cosidered hicks from the Tampa people,” said Howard.

The brothers each have homes on the ranch.

And the old bunk house is a studio where they’ve recorded with the likes Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, and the Oak Ridge Boys.

“We’ve had a very interesting life. It’s just been amazing,” Howard said.

David is 74, and Howard is 79.

But they still perform well over a hundred concerts a year.

“We didn’t know we were going to be in this much demand at this age. I would have taken better care had I known,” Howard said.

They are also recording new music, shooting a reality show, and running a medical marijuana company.

“We do a lot of things that keep us going. I think we’d get bored if we stopped,” David said.

