Heavy smoke lingers after brush fire near Stornoway Drive in Land O’ Lakes

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A brush fire in Land O’ Lakes has been contained, but crews remain on scene while heavy smoke lingers.
Pasco County Fire Rescue says it is assisting the Florida Forest Service’s Withlacoochee District with the blaze near Stornoway Drive. While the fire is under control, fire crews will be working in the area for an extended period.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area to allow responders to complete their work safely.
