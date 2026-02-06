PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Pasco County could soon see a major overhaul at one of the area’s busiest intersections, where backups regularly cause headaches.

The focus is U.S. 41 and State Road 54 in Land O’ Lakes, an area that has seen years of congestion as traffic volumes continue to grow.

WATCH: FDOT considers major overhaul of U.S. 41 and State Road 54 intersection in Pasco County

For drivers who deal with the intersection daily, optimism can be hard to come by.

“I don’t see really how they are going to fix it," said Mark Saunders.

Saunders tells me running errands at the stores near U.S. 41 and State Road 54 often becomes an ordeal.

“You go around and do a loop through the other shopping center.”

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the intersection has seen a higher-than-average number of crashes over the years. Many are tied to congestion, heavy turning traffic, and the sheer volume of vehicles moving through the area.

That is why the department is considering major changes.

FDOT’s preferred option is a diverging diamond interchange, similar to the one that opened four years ago at Interstate 75 and State Road 56.

As drivers approach the intersection, traffic briefly shifts to the opposite side of the road. That design allows left turns onto on-ramps without crossing oncoming traffic.

“I think it's good, but it’s a little bit too complicated for the people that drive around here. They like straight roads, stop signs, and red lights," said Bob Van Vliet.

“It seems to work well, although it’s a little bit unnerving when you are sitting there with cars facing you at the traffic lights," Saunders said.

Under the proposal, U.S. 41 would be elevated over State Road 54 and Dale Mabry Highway.

For drivers unfamiliar with this type of interchange, transportation officials say lane markings and signs are designed to clearly direct traffic. Still, some drivers say it can take time to adjust.

“Every time I go through there, there’s somebody that doesn’t know which they want to go and probably causes more wrecks than it does anything else," said Van Vliet.

FDOT is now asking for public input through a virtual project update running through Feb. 18. Drivers, nearby businesses and property owners can review maps, drawings and a project video online and share feedback.

More information on the project is available here



