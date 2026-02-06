Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Firefighters extinguish two brush fires in Pasco County amid drought conditions

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to two brush fires on Wednesday amid dry conditions and a burn ban.

PCFR said the first fire was on Jerry Road and the second fire was off Allen Road. Officials said no injuries were reported, and crews were able to get both fires under control quickly.

Firefighters want to remind everyone to do their part to keep their community safe from fire during dry conditions.

