Bartender takes on Pasco sheriff in unusual State Senate race

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla — On the rooftop bar at Dunedin’s Fenway Hotel, Jordan Hensley serves drinks with a view of the Gulf.

It’s an unlikely place to launch a political campaign.

“I hope they don’t think it’s a joke. I’m very adamantly serious about at least trying,” Hensley said.

Hensley, a Democrat with no previous political experience, says he decided to run for the Florida Senate after realizing no other Democrat had stepped forward to challenge Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco for the open seat.

“If no one ran against him, he didn’t have to do anything. Didn’t have to campaign, didn’t have to spend a dollar, really. He just got the job just by signing up,” Hensley said. “And that didn’t sit right with me. It didn’t sit right with a lot of people.”

The matchup creates a stark contrast between the two candidates.

Nocco is a longtime elected official who has built a substantial campaign operation and has the backing of prominent Republican leaders, including Gov. Ron DeSantis. Nocco has raised more than $230,000, according to campaign finance records.

Hensley says he has about $6,700 in his campaign account and acknowledges he is a political newcomer.

“I vote. My background is I’m a registered Democrat, and I vote. I don’t have any other affiliations really. I’ve never attended a meeting. I’ve never gone to a rally because they usually happen when I’m at work.”

That has changed since Hensley announced his candidacy.

He has started meeting constituents throughout Senate District 21, which includes parts of Pasco County, where he lives, and Pinellas County, where he works.

Hensley's co-workers at the Fenway embrace the underdog label.

WFTS

“America started as an underdog story. It’s built on underdog stories, and he’s just another one that’s going to add to the incredible tapestry that is the history of this country,” said Andrew Karz.

Hensley believes voters may be looking for an alternative to traditional politicians, and he hopes his own experience will resonate with people dealing with the rising cost of living.

“I work paycheck to paycheck. My wife and I are facing a lot of the same struggles that a lot of the people in Florida are right now,” Hensley said. “And I want people to vote for me because they know I’m not voting for some corporation that’s put a million dollars into my bank account. I’m voting to make my life less expensive, not just yours.”

Hensley said he doesn’t know whether he will get the opportunity to debate Nocco, but he is ready if the opportunity comes.

WFTS

The Senate District 21 seat opened after Republican Ed Hooper announced he would resign before the end of his term, triggering a special election.

Whoever wins the special election will serve the remainder of Hooper’s term and face another election in 2028.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.