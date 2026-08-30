Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old girl last seen in Hudson: PSO

HUDSON, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl last seen in Hudson, and deputies are asking for the public’s help to find her.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Lizarenee Robertson was last seen near the intersection of Peter Max Boulevard and Oakwood Drive in Hudson.

Robertson is described as a Black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies said she has blonde highlights in her hair and may wear it in braids.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, green gym shorts and black fuzzy slippers.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102 or call 911.