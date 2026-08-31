Pasco deputies searching for missing Wesley Chapel woman: PSO

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a missing 46-year-old woman last seen in Wesley Chapel, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO).

Deputies said Kahlani Hunter was last seen around 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Ryerson Circle area of Wesley Chapel.

Hunter is described as 5-foot-6, about 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. PSO said it is unknown what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Anyone with information about Hunter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or submit a tip online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.