Lightning strike fire displaced 167 residents at Wesley Chapel apartment complex: Cobalt

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — More than 160 residents were displaced after a lightning strike sparked a massive fire at a Wesley Chapel apartment complex earlier this month, according to a statement released Monday by Cobalt Apartments.

Officials said lightning struck the roof of Building 2 at the complex on August 20 around 2:26 p.m., causing a fire that burned for approximately 12 hours before crews extinguished it. Pasco County Fire Rescue said no injuries were reported.

The Pasco County Building Department has since condemned the building, declaring it structurally unsafe to enter. Cobalt Apartments said Building 2 contained 104 apartment units, 83 of which were occupied at the time of the fire, impacting 167 residents, per Monday's statement.

Management said it is highly unlikely residents will be able to recover personal belongings because of the building’s condition and upcoming demolition.

The apartment complex said emergency support efforts included assistance from the American Red Cross, relocation help, donated household necessities, meals, veterinary services, emotional support resources and help with insurance documentation.

According to management, 21 affected households have transferred to other units within Cobalt Apartments, six moved to nearby sister properties and the remaining residents have found other housing arrangements.

Officials said the lightning strike also damaged fire alarm equipment in Buildings 1 and 3. Building 1’s system has been repaired and approved by the Fire Marshal, while Building 3 remains under fire watch as repairs continue.

Cobalt Apartments said all buildings were compliant with fire and life-safety requirements and that systems were operational before the lightning strike occurred.

Management said the response has prompted widespread community support, with businesses and residents donating food, clothing, gift cards and other services to help displaced tenants.