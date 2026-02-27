Mobile home fire leaves man in critical condition, dog saved: Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A 73-year-old man is in critical condition after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Tarpon Springs, according to officials.

Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue (TSFR) responded to the fire in the 600 block of River Village Drive just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 after someone called saying a mobile home was on fire with a person trapped inside.

Tarpon Springs crews worked alongside Palm Harbor, Oldsmar, Eastlake, and Sunstar Paramedics to respond to the fire.

TSFR arrived to heavy smoke showing from the mobile home, before entering and finding the 73-year-old man on the couch in the living room.

He was then treated and transported to Tampa General Hospital Burn/Trauma Center in critical condition.

Crews put out the kitchen fire, while rescuing a dog found in the bedroom.

The dog was treated and transported by police to the emergency vet.

The investigation is active.