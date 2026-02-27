Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Mobile home fire leaves man in critical condition, dog saved: Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue

TARPON SPRINGS FIRE.jpg
Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue
Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 609 River Village Drive.
TARPON SPRINGS FIRE.jpg
TARPON SPRINGS FIRE 2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A 73-year-old man is in critical condition after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Tarpon Springs, according to officials.

Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue (TSFR) responded to the fire in the 600 block of River Village Drive just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 after someone called saying a mobile home was on fire with a person trapped inside.

Tarpon Springs crews worked alongside Palm Harbor, Oldsmar, Eastlake, and Sunstar Paramedics to respond to the fire.

TSFR arrived to heavy smoke showing from the mobile home, before entering and finding the 73-year-old man on the couch in the living room.

He was then treated and transported to Tampa General Hospital Burn/Trauma Center in critical condition.

Crews put out the kitchen fire, while rescuing a dog found in the bedroom.

The dog was treated and transported by police to the emergency vet.

The investigation is active.

Florida school speed zone cameras are ripping drivers off says local magistrate

A Hillsborough County magistrate who spent months ruling on school speed zone camera cases is now blowing the whistle on Florida's controversial new camera program.

Florida school speed zone cameras ripping drivers off says county magistrate who ruled on hundreds of cases

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.