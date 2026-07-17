LECOM Ball Park in Bradenton builds community connections on and off the baseball field

BRADENTON, Fla. — LECOM Ball Park in Bradenton is working to bring fans together on and off the field — and a new city park is on the way.

The stadium is home to the Pittsburgh Pirates for spring training and the Bradenton Marauders minor league team.

General Manager Craig Warzecha said the organization attended more than 100 local events in 2025.

"A lot of times the plaza will be activated whether it's a face painter, a balloon artist for the kids or you know, bring a stage in and do a postgame concert or have kids run the bases, you know, just trying to create those memorable experiences as best as we can," Warzecha said.

The team also hosts theme nights to honor first responders and military veterans.

“During the Marauder season, we're able to do a lot of different theme nights and promotions that are community-centric,” Warzecha said.

Recently, they had a doubleheader.

“Friday [June 12, 2026] was Space Night in partnership with the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature downtown. We did postgame stargazing on the field,” Warzecha said.

Parents and kids came onto the field, where telescopes were set up for them to use.

“That was a neat experience. The following night, Saturday, June 13th, was our Bradenton Nine Devils tribute night. It was LECOM’s sixth annual Nine Devils tribute night. Nine Devils were the Negro League team that was here in the 30s to the 50s,” said Warzecha.

The Marauders wear the Nine Devils jerseys and hats every tribute night.

Warzecha expects the park to evolve over the next several years.

The stadium is now growing its footprint. Crews broke ground in June on City Park just beyond left field. When finished, the park will feature a full-size baseball field with lights.