1 dead after lightning strike on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — At least one person is dead following a lightning strike Friday on Fort Myers Beach in Lee County.

Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District responded to the scene of the lightning strike involving multiple people, according to the Facebook post on July 3.

Officials report finding one person unresponsive, while two other people were transported to the hospital.

A bystander was performing CPR and using an automated external defibrillator (AED), which can help treat a person whose heart has suddenly stopped beating and pumping blood.

Officials said the efforts to revive the individual were not successful due to the injuries sustained.

Officials warn people to avoid the area until it is clear.

The Facebook post also featured the following "when thunder roars, go indoors” message:

"To our residents and visitors, please stay aware of the weather and the environment. You should immediately seek shelter when you hear thunder or see lightning. Please keep yourself and your family safe."