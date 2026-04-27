'Criminal investigation into OpenAI to include the USF murders': Florida AG

FLORIDA — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Monday morning the intent to add the double murder of two USF doctoral students to his criminal investigation into OpenAI.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on April 27, Uthmeier shared the following statement: "We are expanding our criminal investigation into OpenAI to include the USF murders after learning the primary suspect used ChatGPT."

This announcement comes a week after State Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders covered Uthmeier's press conference about the launch of the criminal investigation into OpenAI.

On April 21, Uthmeier argued ChatGPT may have done more than reflect the thinking of the accused Florida State University shooter and instead may have helped him plan the 2025 attack.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is leading the investigation into the killing of Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy. HCSO has since arrested and charged 26-year-old Hisham Abugharbieh, the roommate of Limon, on two counts of first-degree murder.

The University of South Florida pledges support, justice and memorials in response to Limon's and Bristy's deaths.